South Carolina women's basketball: Rapid Reaction - Ole Miss

South Carolina beat Ole Miss 85-48 on Sunday to clinch the SEC regular-season title. Here’s what stood out from the game.

– Ole Miss was staring down an almost impossible situation, playing its fourth game in eight days and without injured starter Sira Thienou, but that doesn’t mean the Rebels rolled over. South Carolina knew that if it started strong and took control early, Ole Miss would probably concede.

That’s exactly what happened. Give credit to South Carolina for doing what it was supposed to. Getting to rest the starters most of the fourth quarter is a nice perk at this time of the season.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

– Tessa Johnson scored just three points for the second game in a row. After going 1-8 from three at Alabama, she was 1-3 on Sunday.

Johnson had gone all season without consecutive off games, but she added six rebounds, three assists, and two steals, so she still made a strong contribution. Her plus/minus was 33, the highest on the team.

As long as she is playing winning basketball, even if she isn’t scoring, I’m not concerned yet.

– Watching Alicia Tournebize is such a roller coaster. She’ll make a couple of fantastic plays, and then she’ll commit a silly foul.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Tournebize makes all kinds of good plays: jump shots, rebounds, defense, and screens. Almost all of her bad plays are fouls, and most of them are plays that have no chance of being anything other than fouls.

She knows they are silly fouls. But knowing hasn’t stopped Tournebize from committing them yet. It’s extra frustrating because there are so many times that if she would just stand there and be tall, she’d make the play.

The good still outweighs the bad with Tournebize, and it’s important to remember that she’s only had seven weeks of experience with NCAA basketball. Tournebize finished with six points, three rebounds, and two blocks.