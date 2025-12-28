South Carolina women's basketball: Rapid Reaction - Providence

After a slow start, South Carolina cruised to a 96-55 win over Providence on Saturday. Here’s what stood out from the game.

– Agot Makeer finally returned after missing five games while in concussion protocol. Like the rest of the Gamecocks, she looked rusty in the first half but settled in for the second half.

Makeer missed her first four three-point attempts, but they were good looks that were almost going down. She stayed the course and made her last two attempts. Makeer finished with 10 points, a career-high 10 rebounds, and two assists.

She made some mistakes, such as a bad pass that she turned into a layup and a double-team she shouldn’t have made. They looked like the product of not playing in over a month, and her good easily outweighed her bad.

With Latson out, Dawn Staley tabbed Makeer to start the second half. If Latson misses more time, Makeer looks like one of the best options to replace her in the starting lineup.

– Sunday’s game was a homecoming for Providence assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Valerie Nainima. She played at South Carolina from 2009-2011, on Dawn Staley’s second and third teams. Nainima averaged 17.0 points and shot 35.8% from three as a junior, before being slowed by a knee injury as a senior.

A native of Fiji, Nainima began her career at Long Island before joining Staley in Columbia. With her quick release and unlimited range, Nainima was one of the most entertaining players of the Staley era. Since her playing career ended, Nainima coached at Fordham and Michigan before Providence.

“She believed in us before a lot of people believed in what we could do here,” Staley said. “We don’t want to forget those players who bet on us when we weren’t winning as many games as we are winning now. It’s great to see her in the coaching ranks. It’s great to see her impart the knowledge that she was given and played at the highest level. I think it comes from a place where she only wants them to get better. I’m super glad I got a chance to coach her. I’m super glad she’s a part of my coaching tree.”

– Joyce Edward’s hot streak came to an end. She only had 14 points, ending her streak of four games with 25+ points.

But a closer look shows how much of an impact Edwards had. She drew seven fouls, almost as many as South Carolina committed as a team (11). Her plus/minus was +34, the best of any player on Sunday.

Staley has talked about wanting Edwards to be more than just a scorer. She got that on Sunday.