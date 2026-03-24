South Carolina women's basketball: Rapid Reaction - Southern Cal

South Carolina routed Southern Cal 101-61 on Monday to advance to the Sweet 16. Here’s what stood out from the game.

– The game had two of the top recruits in the 2025 recruiting class in Southern Cal’s Jazzy Davidson (ranked first) and Agot Makeer (ranked fourth until she committed to South Carolina and was dropped to sixth).

They had very different seasons. Davidson became one of the biggest stars in the game and is one of the favorites to be named National Freshman of the Year after leading Southern Cal in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals.

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Agot Makeer was never going to get the same kind of playing time as Davidson, but then her season was interrupted twice by injuries that delayed her development. Makeer has been trending up in the past few games, and she was a stud on Monday night.

Makeer and Davidson were frequently matched up to put length on length, and in the first half, Makeer definitely outplayed Davidson. At the break, they each had six points, but Davidson did it on 2-8 shooting in 16 minutes with three fouls. Makeer got hers in 13 minutes and added two rebounds and a career-high four steals.

Davidson finished with one more point than Makeer (16 to 15), but Makeer was clearly the better player for one game.

– Ta’Niya Latson probably doesn’t get enough credit for how good she is on defense. That being said, she also doesn’t usually play defense with as much tenacity as she did this weekend.

Latson told me that if all she cared about was scoring, she wouldn’t have come to South Carolina. She wanted to be challenged in the other parts of her game, like defense.

In both games, her assignment was the other team’s second-best perimeter player (Defensive Player of the Year Raven Johnson got the top player). She passed with flying colors, and she can still score at will.

Latson, who advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in her career, said that she’s willing to do whatever it takes to prolong her career.

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“Defense wins championships,” Latson said. “I wanted to come here to become a better defender and I wanted to show the world that I can be a two-way player.”

– At one point in the first half, Madina Okot caught a pass near the rim, pump-faked, and drew the foul. It was a good play, but Dawn Staley wasn’t happy. From the other end of the court, she was yelling at Okot while holding her arms straight up.

I couldn’t hear what Staley was saying, but her message was clear: stay tall, don’t pump fake and make yourself small. Okot confirmed it later.

“I’ve been working on a couple of things, and she was just reminding me of the things I’m supposed to do,” Okot said. “I need to start bringing them to the games.”