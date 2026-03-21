South Carolina women's basketball: Rapid Reaction - Southern

South Carolina cruised to a 103-34 win over Southern in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Here’s what stood out from the game.

– Madina Okot only played seven minutes in the first half because of foul trouble, and you saw how much, even against Southern, South Carolina’s offense misses her when she’s on the bench.

Okot scored the first five points of the third quarter for the Gamecocks, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. She created, by drawing double teams, passing, or missing shots that led to offensive boards, 10 of the first 14 points for South Carolina.

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It doesn’t matter who the opponent is; there is a defense for a 6-6 post with three-point range and nimble feet.

– South Carolina missed its first eight three-point attempts and finished 8-28 from three. There were at least four airballs. Only Tessa Johnson (4-8) and Okot (1-2) made more than a third of their threes.

You don’t want to read too much into the numbers. With a nearly two-week layoff and extended blowout time, stats tend to get wonky in first-round games.

But still, not good.

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– Raven Johnson was not aware that she was closing in on third place on the career assist record. She dished out four assists on Saturday to give her 598 assists for her career. That moved her past Mindy Ballou (595) for third place.

When I told Johnson about the accomplishment, she had questions.

“Where’s Ty Harris?” she asked. I told her Harris is in first, and she would have to average over 20 assists per game to catch Harris.

“Dang! Third is good,” she said. I told her that Cristina Ciocan is second with 615 assists.

“I could be second behind Ty Harris?” Johnson said. “That’s good. I really look up to Ty Harris.”