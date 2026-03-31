South Carolina women's basketball: Rapid Reaction - TCU

South Carolina dominated the fourth quarter to beat TCU 78-52 going away and advance to the Final Four. Here’s what stood out from the game.

– TCU relies almost entirely on its starting lineup, and South Carolina wanted to use its depth to try to wear down the Horned Frogs. The 29-11 fourth quarter suggests it worked.

South Carolina played nine players at least 10 minutes, while TCU had seven players play all but one minute. Four Gamecocks scored at least 10 points, while only two Horned Frogs did.

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There was some luck involved. TCU’s two best players, Olivia Miles and Marta Suarez, each temporarily left the game with injuries. Miles, who was cramping, did not score after she returned. Suarez had just four points on 2-9 shooting.

– South Carolina won – and dominated the paint – despite a subpar game from Madina Okot. Alicia Tournebize and Maryam Dauda had solid performances off the bench, but nothing spectacular.

Okot finished with six points, six rebounds, and two blocks, but had four turnovers and a plus/minus of -6. Tournebize was the first big off the bench and played well, notching two points and five rebounds, and altering several shots. Dauda played more minutes in the second half and finished with two points and four rebounds.

TCU shoots a lot of threes, but it is still a big team. Clara Silva and Kennedy Basham are both 6-7, and Suarez is 6-3. It took a lot of hustle and guts for South Carolina to control the paint the way it did.

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– Tessa Johnson finished with 11 points, all in the fourth quarter. She was 0-3 shooting in the first three quarters and blew multiple defensive assignments. At one point she was basically benched for Agot Makeer.

Possibly related, for the first time in the NCAA Tournament, Chloe Kitts did not wear a Tessa Johnson shirt for the game. She wore the standard team-issue gray warmup suit.

“You know what,” Johnson said, “We’re going to try it for the next game where she’s going to wear it, and maybe it won’t be like that.”