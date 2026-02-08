South Carolina women's basketball: Rapid Reaction - Tennessee

South Carolina handed Tennessee a shocking 93-50 loss on Sunday. Here’s what stood out from the game.

– I wrote a whole story about how this matchup would be tough for Madina Okot. To quote Emily Litella, “Never mind.”

To be fair to myself, Adhel Tac and Maryam Dauda did not play until garbage time, and Alicia Tournebize got extended, productive playing time. I predicted both of those.

I definitely did not expect Okot to not only hold her own but thrive. She finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds, her second consecutive double-double and most rebounds since grabbing 17 at Florida.

Okot was successful because she kept things simple. She didn’t try to break the press herself. She didn’t take ill-advised shots. And she didn’t chase low percentage defensive chances.

Okot played big and strong, and she said after the game, “I’m back.”

– I’ll have more on Tournebize this week, but here’s a preview. She is starting to look like an impact player. We got a little sneak preview of what she can do a few weeks ago against Oklahoma, but that was more of a fluke. The last two games don’t feel like a fluke.

Tournebize shot the ball with confidence, making all three of her shots, including two three-pointers. She also had two rebounds and played solid defense against a team that doesn’t make things easy on post players.

With Agot Makeer and Maddy McDaniel both out, South Carolina couldn’t go small against the Tennessee press. It had to stay big. Okot and Tournebize made it work.

Best of all, Tournebize didn’t commit a single foul.

– I may be alone on this, but I’m starting the Kim Caldwell hot seat watch. Two of the three worst losses in the Lady Vols’ history have come in the last three games.

The box scores have been terrible, but the film is worse. There was little effort, little discipline, and frequent bickering on the bench.

Caldwell was understandably frustrated after the game, but constantly throwing the players under the bus probably isn’t going to help things.

“They have to fix it,” she said multiple times.

Caldwell wasn’t wrong when she said that her players weren’t running any kind of offense, but it’s also not clear what kind of actions she actually wants them to run.