South Carolina women's basketball: Rapid Reaction - Texas

South Carolina edged Texas 68-65 on Thursday night. Here’s what stood out from the game.

– The Gamecocks had a lot of things go against them, many self-inflicted. That included an 8-0 Texas run in the first quarter, when the Gamecocks shot just 3-13, some iffy officiating later, and way too many unforced turnovers.

But South Carolina battled back time after time. The game wasn’t pretty, and it isn’t going to appear on any offensive film studies, but in the fourth quarter, South Carolina made clutch plays and Texas didn’t.

“That’s what we thought it would come down to,” Staley said. “When it really comes down to it, it was making plays.”

If nothing else, South Carolina has that to build off of. Plus, in huge games like this, there are no style points. Just winners and losers.

– Agot Makeer continues to improve and impress. She still has some freshman moments when nobody is sure what she’s doing, but they are fewer and fewer.

Makeer brings a lot of positives. She’s long and fast, aggressive on defense, and she is fearless driving the ball.

“She’s long,” Raven Johnson said. “In practice, I call her DeWanna Bonner and gets a little mad when I say that. I’m like, DeWanna Bonner is good, she’s a bucket.”

Most importantly, Makeer has Dawn Staley’s trust.

“She is reliable,” Staley said. “If you can say that about a freshman, that’s a big word to say.”

– Statistically, South Carolina didn’t get much out of Adhel Tac and Alicia Tournebize, but both played well.

Tournebize played five minutes and her only stats were two fouls, but she didn’t look lost. She made a nice move on a pick and roll and would have had an easy basket if Raven Johnson had waited a tick longer and passed her the ball.

Tournebize is a space eater. We usually use that term for bulky players, which she definitely is not. But her 6-7 height and long arms and legs allow her to cover the entire lane with one step.

Tac finished with one point and three rebounds, but in her 12 minutes, she played her opponent, Breya Cunningham or Kyla Oldacre, basically to a draw. Without Tac, South Carolina probably loses that game