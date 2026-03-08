South Carolina women's basketball: Rapid Reaction - Texas

South Carolina’s quest for a fourth straight SEC Tournament title came up short with a 78-61 loss to Texas. Here’s what stood out from the game.

– That felt like a letdown game for South Carolina. That’s something that has almost never happened in the past eight or nine seasons, but South Carolina simply did not have the same energy and focus from the opening tip that it had against Kentucky and LSU.

The Gamecocks and Longhorns may have a more even rivalry, but the Tigers are the opponent that gets the Gamecocks’ blood pumping.

South Carolina’s intensity was at a fever pitch on Friday and Saturday. It definitely was not on Sunday. It was frequently evident, but never more than at the end of the third quarter, when nobody was aware of the clock. Instead of getting off a final shot, multiple players passed up decent enough looks, and time ran out.

– In the first half, the three leaders in shot attempts for Texas were Justice Carlton (seven), Aaliyah Crump (seven), and Breya Cunningham (five). If you had told Dawn Staley that before the game, she probably would have taken it 100 times out of 100.

Nobody could have expected them to shoot a combined 13-19. Carlton had nine points all tournament, but scored 13 in the first half alone.

Role players often step up in these types of games. After all, that’s how Tessa Johnson first got her nickname. But this was one of the rare times South Carolina seemed unprepared for that to happen.

– Ta’Niya Latson was outstanding against LSU, but she was an almost total non-factor against Texas despite the fact that she played well against the Longhorns in the regular season.

Latson attempted just one shot in the first half and rarely looked to score. She finished with four points on 1-4 shooting.

Tessa Johnson, who scored eight points, did not look like herself either. Johnson was not available after the games on Saturday or Sunday because she was receiving treatment. On Sunday, she only played 18 minutes, and while Johnson was on the bench, she sat on two large cushions and was frequently holding her left knee.