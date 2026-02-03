South Carolina women's basketball: Rapid Reaction - Texas A&M

South Carolina beat Texas A&M 71-56 in a closer-than-expected game. Here’s what stood out.

– The best single quarter by a Gamecock has to be Aliyah Boston’s fourth quarter against North Carolina in the 2022 Sweet 16. Beating a bad Texas A&M team in February can’t compare, but Joyce Edward’s fourth quarter on Monday night is up there.

Edwards scored 14 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter. She had all but two of South Carolina’s points and outscored Texas A&M 14-9. Edwards also had four of her 11 rebounds in the fourth, made all four of her free throw attempts, and played the top of the 1-3-1 zone the Gamecocks employed late.

In case you forgot, Boston scored all 13 of South Carolina’s points in the fourth quarter and had nine rebounds. She hit 3-4 from the floor and 7-8 from the line.

Boston finished with 28 points and 22 rebounds in one of the greatest games in Gamecock history.

Edwards’ game probably isn’t going to be on that list, but it feels like we are watching Edwards become a great player in real time.

– I’m writing this before hearing from Dawn Staley after the game so I don’t know what she’ll say. But I’ll say that if Ta’Niya Latson and Agot Makeer are out for multiple games, the Gamecocks are in trouble.

They’ve been fine without Latson and Makeer before this season, but not at the same time. It’s not just that South Carolina misses what each player brings to the table; it’s how short the rotation becomes.

Staley can put a starting five on the floor that is comfortable together, and even the first or second substitution is still fine. But that quickly turns into lineups that haven’t played together. The lack of familiarity, plus the lack of ball-handling, showed against Texas A&M, especially with the 17 turnovers.

– In the second half, South Carolina had a lot of shots hit the front of the rim. That’s the classic sign of fatigue.

South Carolina shouldn’t have been tired after spreading the minutes around against Auburn and getting an extra day between games. But that’s what it looked like, and again, it has a lot to do with Latson and Makeer being out.

They averaged a combined 46.4 minutes per game, and since they are both backcourt players, Staley can’t really spread those minutes around. Adhel Tac and Maryam Dauda can’t play those minutes.