South Carolina women's basketball: Rapid Reaction - UCLA

South Carolina finished as the national runner-up for the second year in a row, losing 79-51 to UCLA. Here’s what stood out from the game.

– We’ve seen this story before. The B-story, too.

South Carolina struggled to win the “game after” this season. It won the January showdown against Texas, and then dropped the next SEC game at Oklahoma. South Carolina beat LSU in an epic game in the SEC Tournament, and then came out flat against Texas in the championship game.

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The Gamecocks said all of the right things on Saturday. They talked about Joyce Edwards’ telling the locker room on Friday to stop celebrating because they had another game. They mentioned the Oklahoma game.

But South Carolina still came out flat and unfocused. Maybe expending so much energy in the small lineup against UConn left them tired, or maybe the pressure was too much, but they failed to meet the moment.

As for the B story, the game played out much like South Carolina’s loss at UCLA last season. The Gamecocks had to sell out to slow down Lauren Betts, and were relatively successful. But that left room for the rest of the Bruins to make plays, and UCLA dominated the glass.

– After last season’s championship game loss to UConn, Dawn Staley made it clear that to win another title, South Carolina needed a dominant post player.

The Gamecocks brought in Madina Okot to be that player. For most of the season, Okot was even better than the Gamecocks had hoped, averaging 13.0 points and 10.8 rebounds and recording 22 double-doubles.

But when South Carolina needed Okot the most, against UCLA’s 6-7 All-American center Lauren Betts, Okot disappeared. Okot finished with six points, three rebounds, and three fouls in just 13 minutes. It was the worst possible time to have a bad game.

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– Adhel Tac hadn’t played since February 5, but the Gamecocks hadn’t missed her because Maryam Dauda and Alicia Tournebize had stepped up in her absence. The Gamecocks also played more small lineups with no true post.

But they missed Tac against UCLA. Dauda and Tournebize aren’t strong enough to bang with Betts in the post, and the small lineup is too small against her. Tac could have at least made things difficult for a little while, and she is a better rebounder than Dauda or Tournebize.