South Carolina women's basketball: Rapid Reaction - UConn

South Carolina won a 62-48 defensive battle against previously undefeated UConn to advance to the national championship. Here’s what stood out from the game.

– Joyce Edwards only had 11 points on 5-14 shooting, but she played a great game. Dawn Staley wanted South Carolina to keep attacking the rim, even if the shots didn’t go in, because eventually they would fall or draw fouls.

That’s what Edwards did. It wasn’t pretty, but they went in. She also made Sarah Strong work on defense to wear her down, and played the five in South Carolina’s small lineup.

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“Joyce is a winner,” Dawn Staley said. “She’s going to do whatever we need. Tonight was rebounding. That was the emphasis for our bigs, we had to crash the boards. I wanted to join the party, too. That was cool. She’s always going to impact the game. She’s a winner. So she can get it done.”

Edwards also had eight rebounds and three steals as part of an exceptional defensive effort. And according to her teammates, when the Gamecocks got to the locker room after the game and started celebrating, Edwards was the one who shut them down.

“Joyce was like, don’t get too excited,” Ta’Niya Latson said. “We’ve got another one on Sunday.”

– Agot Makeer continues to be the X-factor. She had 14 points, four rebounds, and two assists, played great defense, mostly on Azzi Fudd.

Fudd, the projected to overall pick in the WNBA Draft, had just eight points on 3-15 shooting.

Makeer also made South Carolina’s only two threes. She hit one at the end of the first quarter that tied the game at 15, and then hit one from well behind the arc in the fourth quarter to put South Carolina up seven points.

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We shouldn’t still be surprised, but you keep thinking she’s got to come back to earth eventually, right?

– South Carolina outrebounded UConn 47-32. Last year, in UConn’s two wins over South Carolina, the Huskies outrebounded the Gamecocks by a combined 23 rebounds.

Madina Okot had nine rebounds, but only played 20 minutes because Dawn Staley wanted to go with a smaller lineup. That made gang rebounding a key to the game, and multiple guards attacked the glass on every shot attempt.

“Coach emphasized on rebounding the ball a lot to our bigs, but obviously I decided to join the party,” said Ta’Niya Latson, who tied her career-high with 11 rebounds.

“Go to the boards or get back,” Makeer said. “The guards had to go help for sure.”

– UConn was called for 17 fouls, while South Carolina was called for eight. South Carolina shot 22 free throws and UConn shot six. It should have been more lopsided. UConn got away with several blatant fouls that weren’t called.

The Huskies don’t shoot many free throws. They rank 356th out of 363 teams in free throw rate. So the disparity isn’t surprising. But South Carolina also did a better job of adjusting to how the game was being called than UConn did.