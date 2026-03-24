Raven Johnson reaches 1000-point milestone for South Carolina women's basketball program, but a championship remains her focus

South Carolina women’s basketball star Raven Johnson has had her best year as a redshirt senior. Deservingly so, she has picked up All-American selections, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award, and several other honors.

It feels only fitting that the Gamecock point guard reached a major milestone on Monday, her last game at Colonial Life Arena, as the team breezed through an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 win over the Southern Cal Trojans. In what was a 101-61 victory for Dawn Staley’s team, Johnson scored seven points. The tally pushed her career scoring number over 1000.

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That 1000th career point (and also point No. 999) came in the most appropriate way. Johnson, as she had done so many times before, jumped a passing lane. With the steal, the Gamecock point guard raced down the floor for a left-handed layup.

In the lead-up to her milestone achievement, Johnson brushed it off, saying she was only thinking of the next game and helping South Carolina continue advancing in the NCAA Tournament. However, after crossing the 1000-point threshold, she admitted to the media that it was meaningful.

“Honestly, I wasn’t really thinking about it,” Johnson began. “They told me at halftime that I got 1,000 points, and I was like, wow, that’s crazy. I would have never thought I would hit 1,000 points. But to hit it in my last game here at the CLA means a lot.”

Known much more for her defensive acumen and her playmaking ability on offense, Johnson has developed into a dependable scorer in her final year in garnet and black. She is averaging over 10 points per game and is shooting career-best numbers across the board. She has made just under 50% of her shots from the field, about 40% from the 3-point arc, and over 80% from the foul line.

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In the all-USC showdown on Monday night, Johnson also passed Ty Harris (2018-2019) and Sharon Rivers (1981-1982) to move into fourth place on the South Carolina single-season assist list. With 192 dimes to her credit, she only trails Cristina Ciocan (207, 2002-2003), Mindy Ballou (219, 1983-1984), and Ty Harris (220, 2017-2018). Johnson’s career total of 602 is the third-most in program history behind Ciocan (615) and Harris (702).

The SEC Defensive Player of the Year is also tied for 8th on the South Carolina women’s basketball all-time steals list. With 227 pilfers, she has matched Ciocan and trails Gamecock legend Tiffany Mitchell (234) for seventh place.

Even with her statistical ascensions, Johnson is focused on what’s next, not what has already come.

“I’m worried about winning a National Championship,” she said plainly. “That’s the main goal, so, yeah, whatever comes with it, comes with it.”

Johnson and company will travel to Sacramento, California to play in the Sweet 16 next weekend. The Gamecocks will take on the Oklahoma Sooners, a team that beat USC earlier this season in Norman. That January defeat was one of just three overall losses this season.

South Carolina’s opportunity for revenge against Oklahoma will come on Saturday at 5 p.m. ESPN will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app makes the game available via streaming.