Ole Miss Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin: South Carolina women's basketball's Raven Johnson is 'The best point guard in the country'

On Sunday, South Carolina women’s basketball earned a blowout win over the Ole Miss Rebels at Colonial Life Arena. Dawn Staley’s team won 85-48 in a contest they dominated from start to finish.

Though she had just six points in the win, Gamecock point guard Raven Johnson was extremely impactful on Sunday afternoon. She orchestrated the offense to the tune of seven assists. She was also a menace on the other end as the primary defender responsible for a two-point, 0-for-9 shooting day for All-American hopeful Cotie McMahon.

For her play, the Gamecock senior earned some major praise from Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin.

After the game, “Coach Yo” said very plainly, “Raven Johnson doesn’t get the credit that she deserves. I think she is the best point guard in the country.”

Johnson being in the conversation as the best point guard in women’s college basketball is one built on a bit of a throwback style of play. Her game isn’t centered on herself or personal stats and accolades but on winning basketball. She orchestrates Dawn Staley’s offense, plays elite defense, and leads well.

As a passer, Johnson has never been better. This season, she is averaging 5.4 assists per game and holds a 3.4 assist-turnover ratio. She is one of just three players in the SEC with better than a 2.5 ratio. She has dished out at least five assists on 19 occasions this season.

Johnson captains the Gamecock offense in a way that can’t quite be quantified. However, those who have watched the garnet and black in action understand her impact. As McPhee-McCuin aptly put it, “She makes them go.” The Ole Miss boss added, “Sometimes you don’t see it in the scorebook, but what she does, you can’t teach.”

Defensively, No. 25 has been a known commodity for some time. Going viral two seasons ago for her effort against Caitlin Clark in South Carolina’s national title win, Johnson has been one of the best on-ball defenders in the sport the past several seasons. She makes life miserable for even the best perimeter players. To go with what she did to McMahon this weekend, Johnson was the chief part of a defense that held Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes to a 9-for-24 effort in January.

She fights and competes every second on defense, using impressive quickness and bigger-than-her-size toughness to do so. Johnson especially excels at pressuring ballhandlers. “Raven’s the very best at it,” her head coach said. “If you really look at what makes our team go defensively, it starts and ends with Raven,” explained Staley. Though her defense extends far beyond the box score, she has also swiped at least three steals in a game 11 times.

South Carolina women’s basketball’s social accounts put out an impressive set of numbers regarding Johnson’s defense. The Gamecocks’ already-elite defense improves from 42.4% to 38.4% in defensive field goal percentage when she is on the floor. When she is on the court, Carolina gives up just .706 points per possession. When tasked as the primary defender, Johnson holds the SEC’s top-10 scorers to just 25% field goal efficiency.

The word “intangibles” is thrown around too often in sports, but it is safe to say that Raven Johnson’s value to her team is even bigger than what is immediately noticeable on the court. She truly has those intangible attributes that certainly have a tangible impact on winning. She does both the “little things” and the big things that help her Gamecocks win basketball games.

As a two-time national champ, Johnson has gone 171-9 across five total seasons at South Carolina. If one is hesitant to count her true freshman campaign (she was out most of the year with a torn ACL), Johnson has led the Gamecocks in minutes from the point guard position for four seasons now, and she has guided her team to a 136-7 overall record. USC has won five straight SEC regular-season championships and will go for a fourth consecutive SEC Tournament crown this March.

Johnson might be best known for her work as a passer, defender, and leader, but even still, she can go get a bucket when needed. She is averaging just under 10 points per game (a career-high mark) and is boasting—across the board— the best shooting splits of her career. She’s reached double figures in scoring 19 times this season, too.

Johnson is also one of the first options Staley turns to in a game’s biggest moments. In the final two minutes of a nail-biter against LSU, she made a contested layup, assisted Madina Okot down low, pulled down a clutch rebound, and smoothly canned two free throws to ice the victory. In a similar situation against Texas, she got to the rack for two points and then drained a tough, pull-up jumper in the final 1:07. Those who say the Gamecock senior isn’t a scoring threat simply haven’t paid close enough attention.

Earlier this winter, Johnson earned spots on the late-season watch lists for a pair of prestigious awards.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, in partnership with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), announced Johnson as one of 10 players vying for the Nancy Lieberman Award, an honor given to the top point guard in the country each season. She is also one of 25 players on the watch list for the Naismith College Defensive Player of the Year.

Her strong play has even caused some in the women’s college basketball world to think she has played her way into first-round consideration ahead of the 2026 WNBA Draft (assuming the league avoids a lockout, that is). CBS Sports’ Jack Mahoney wrote a feature on Johnson arguing that very point.

As her final season in Columbia soon comes to a close, Johnson has two regular-season games remaining. The Gamecocks will face Missouri at home and Kentucky on the road before the SEC Tournament begins.

That leaves Johnson with a minimum of four games left with South Carolina. However, if her past is any indication, that number should be 10 or 11.

Following the two regular-season contests, the Gamecocks could play as many as three games in Greenville in the conference tourney before turning their attention to the Big Dance. Five games in the NCAAs would mean another Final Four berth. Six would yield a chance at another national title.

As Coaches Staley and McPhee-McCuin understand, one ought not to bet against a winner like Raven Johnson making that happen.