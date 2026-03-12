South Carolina women's basketball star Raven Johnson named finalist for Dawn Staley Award

The Phoenix Club of Philadelphia has announced the 2025-2026 finalists for the Dawn Staley Award. South Carolina women’s basketball senior guard Raven Johnson is one of five finalists. She is joined by Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo, Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes, UConn’s Azzi Fudd, and Ohio State’s Jaloni Cambridge.

Named after Gamecock coach and former legendary NCAA and WNBA player Dawn Staley, the award goes annually to the “most outstanding collegiate guard” in the country who also resembles Staley on the court.

On the Dawn Staley Award website, the Phoenix Club defines that type of player as one who “exemplifies the skills that Dawn possessed throughout her career; ball handling, scoring, her ability to distribute the basketball, and her will to win.”

A second-team All-SEC pick and SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Johnson’s last season has been her best. She is averaging 10.3 points per game on career-best efficiency numbers overall from the field and from beyond the 3-point arc. She is also posting an elite 5.4-1.6 assist-turnover ratio. The senior guard is a finalist for National Defensive Player of the Year and the Nancy Lieberman Award.

As Johnson fits into the Dawn Staley Award criteria, No. 25 has put up a career-high in scoring this season. She is also one of the top ballhandlers in the sport, a strong passer, and an elite, competitive defender.

Staley has lauded Johnson’s ability to captain the Gamecock offense in a transcendent way. She recently went as far as to say that she will miss Johnson the most among all her graduating seniors.

Given since 2013, former Gamecocks Tiffany Mitchell (2014-2015) and Ty Harris (2019-2020) won previous editions of the Dawn Staley Award, and Destanni Henderson, Zia Cooke, and MiLaysia Fulwiley earned spots as finalists.