South Carolina women's basketball: Raven Johnson has made her legacy by being herself

On March 30, 2025, Raven Johnson and South Carolina gutted out a 54-50 win over Duke in the Elite Eight in Birmingham. Johnson had a modest stat line – seven points, five rebounds, three steals, a block, and an assist – but she had the best plus-minus on the team (+10) and delivered with a clutch steal and free throws in the fourth quarter.

A disappointing personal season was nearing an end, one in which Johnson had career lows in assists and shooting percentage. After the game, Johnson let out some of her frustration.

“I do see all the stuff on Twitter, people saying I can’t score the ball, things like that, but I find a way to win. I don’t need to score the ball. I have players one through 12 in this building that can score the ball. But when I need to score the ball, I can score the ball,” she said. “Sometimes that stuff hurts my feelings because I’m human, and people don’t know what it’s like to be in my shoes and how hard it is to run this type of team.

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“I’m going to keep winning, and I’m going to keep proving them wrong,” Johnson concluded.

Exactly one year later, on March 30, 2026, Johnson will try to lead South Carolina to another Elite Eight win. A year later, nobody is questioning her ability to score, and everyone acknowledges that she is a winner. No longer a target of fans’ ire, she left the court after her final game at Colonial Life Arena while the crowd chanted her name.

What changed in a year? In some ways a lot, and in some ways very little.

For Johnson, it started with acknowledging why she struggled last season. She had a tremendous sophomore season, when she led South Carolina to an undefeated national championship. The run was punctuated by her defensive effort against Caitlin Clark. After that season, Johnson thought she had it made.

“She got happy,” Dawn Staley said. “She didn’t put the work in. She did not put the work in, and she knew it. I had to remind her during that year, you didn’t put the work in. You can’t get it back now so you just have to suffer through this year and figure out how we can continue to win, and you continue to make plays when it’s there. But after the season, you have to really put the work in.”

Johnson did. She worked out with NBA star Anthony Edwards, whom she knew from their days as prep players in Atlanta. And Johnson reunited with Ta’Niya Latson, her best friend and former high school teammate, who helped her tune out the social media criticism and focus on her faith.

“If I was in the shoes I was in three years ago, I wouldn’t see myself where I am right now,” Johnson said. “I think it was all God, all glory to God. I let go and I let God, honestly. With the social media things, I think everything happens for a reason. I think the social media, it made me realize what social media is. It’s fake. It’s literally fake. And social media can break you or make you. I don’t think it does either of that towards me. So I think I learned a lot with the social media thing, and I think I learned a lot about myself.”

Not that there has been much negativity on social media this year. Johnson shot 3-5 from three in the season opener, tying her career-high for threes. She had two double-doubles in the first four games of the season, one with assists and one with rebounds.

She maintained it all season. She scored a career-high 19 points at LSU, and then topped it with 22 against the Tigers in the SEC Tournament. After averaging 5.6 points for her career, Johnson has averaged 10.2 points this season.

“Everybody thinks she’s probably a little smarter because she’s scoring the ball a little bit more,” Staley joked. “I knew she’s smart, from day one. It took some other people to catch on to see the little nuances that she does for our basketball team.”

Opposing coaches were always more impressed by Johnson than fans, and they have been effusive this season.

“Raven is a winner,” said Kellie Harper, the current Missouri and former Tennessee coach. “Just watching her journey here, she’s been one of our favorite players to just watch. She’s improved, and she’s accepted her role, or at least it looks as though she has accepted her role throughout her career. And she is so confident, and she is so poised, and she leads that team. I’m glad she’s a senior. But, she’s a terrific basketball player. It’s been fun to watch her journey.”

“She’s just a winner,” TCU coach Mark Campbell said. “It’s what she’s done her whole career.”

“She’s their leader,” LSU’s Kim Mulkey said. “She’s a Defensive Player of the Year in this league. That’s what you want. You want leaders like that, and she makes everybody else better. She doesn’t come down and jack up a shot. She will shoot it if left open. She’ll definitely shoot it if the shot clock is winding down. That’s what she did today. Nothing that surprises me. I think each year she’s been at South Carolina, her role has stayed the same. What she has to do on the court changes somewhat, depending on her personnel.”

Mulkey touched on the other key to Johnson’s success this season. She may have changed her workout habits or how she digests social media, but ultimately, Johnson stayed true to herself.

“Raven is just really consistent with how she comes in every day,” Staley said. “She is incredibly funny, without even trying. Like, without even trying. Some of the stuff that comes out of her mouth, it brings me joy. Like, it really brings me joy. And she’s just so mild-mannered. Like, she doesn’t have a, like, any ill-will to her. She’s just her. And she’s a joy to be around. And she’s who she is, she’ll actually say if something bothers her, she’ll say if she’s good. And that’s what I like about her. She knows who she is and she doesn’t mind speaking or living to that truth of hers.”

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Johnson has described herself as goofy. Her jokes got her an NIL deal with Aflac during this year’s NCAA Tournament. She can be that way on the court, too, until it is time to get down to business.

“There’s games where Raven’s just BSing sometimes, I’m not gonna lie” Joyce Edwards said. “But when she’s (locked in), nothing, I mean, nothing is stopping her.”

Staley has said that, like any team, there are smaller groups within the locker room. Johnson is the player who is a part of every group. If another player has a bad game, Johnson refuses to acknowledge it. She is the consistent voice that keeps the operation running smoothly.

On Monday, she will play her fourth Elite Eight game. She won the first three and was on the bench, sidelined by a torn ACL, when South Carolina won another one in 2022.

“Each year I had to play a different role for the team, which is leading or scoring or defending,” Johnson said. “But I don’t think, you know, nothing drastically has changed. I think with an Elite Eight game, it’s hard. It’s hard to play an Elite Eight game to get to the Final Four. It’s about the little things, the Xs and Os, and the intangible part. I know that part.”

Johnson’s college career will end at some point in the next seven days, and she has, at most, three games left. All the highs and lows of her career will be in the past. She made adjustments along the way, prolonging the magic, but it was her consistency, always being Raven Johnson, that will be her legacy.

“At the end of the day,” Johnson said, “I am looking at myself in the mirror, and I know who I am.”