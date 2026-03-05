South Carolina women's basketball: Raven Johnson joins the Gamecocks' Defensive Player of the Year sorority

It is an eventful week for Raven Johnson, South Carolina’s senior point guard. The SEC Tournament begins, she was recognized by the SEC coaches, and she celebrated her 23rd birthday on Wednesday. And, as Dawn Staley eagerly pointed out, “With her hair done!”

On Tuesday, Johnson was named second-team All-SEC for the second time. She received the same honor in 2024. Johnson was also named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year for the first time.

She almost never stops smiling anyway, but Johnson was especially pleased with the award.

“Elated. Happy,” she said. “In the dictionary, you know how it has the word happy? The words it has under that.”

Johnson joins the Gamecock sorority of Defensive Player of the Year winners. Ieasia Wlaker was South Carolina’s first winner in 2013. A’ja Wilson won in 2016 and 2018. Aliyah Boston won it all four of her seasons, and Kamilla Cardoso won in 2024 to make it a five-year streak.

According to South Carolina, the Gamecocks allow 10 fewer points per 100 possessions and their field goal percentage allowed drops from 41.8% to 38.3% with Johnson on the court. Individually, Johnson has been the primary defender against 13 other All-SEC selections. She allowed just 0.653 points per possession, less than the 0.813 they scored on other Gamecock defenders.

Boston and Cardoso were among the former players who reached out to congratulate Johnson.

“I heard from the Freshies. (Laeticia Amihere), Kamilla, all of them, Zia (Cooke). Everyone is congratulating me, but it started with them,” Johnson said. She pointed to the banners of draft picks along the wall of the practice courts. “Look at them. It started with them. I’m happy to say that I’ve continued the legacy that they started.”

Johnson gave herself some time to enjoy the accomplishment, but by Wednesday, she was already starting to move on.

“It’s just an award,” Johnson said. “People say I deserve it, but I’m not gonna let that get to my head. Some people get awards and they get, I guess what you’d say, big-headed. I’m just gonna be the same person, the same lovey-dovey person I am, humble person I am. That award doesn’t matter going into March Madness. I think everybody’s gonna be gunning for us, and the real ring is the National Championship game, so that’s what’s on my mind.”

Johnson was injured in 2022 when South Carolina lost in the SEC Tournament championship. Since that loss, Johnson and South Carolina are undefeated in the tournament, and she has had some of her best moments in Greenville.

As a freshman, Johnson stepped in for injured starter Kierra Fletcher and played 39 minutes in the championship game against Tennessee. As a sophomore, she made the inbounds pass to Cardoso for the three-pointer to beat Tennessee again. Last season, Johnson was a key part of the defense that held Texas to a tournament record 45 points.

Johnson has a chance to join Wilson as a four-time tournament champion. Her only message at this time of the year is “win,” and there is no more sugarcoating.

“We were just in the huddle talking about it,” Johnson said. “Coach went around individually and told everybody what they need to expect and what they need to bring to the table heading to March. I think she did a good job. I think everybody needs to hear that. I think they’re ready. It’s gonna be hard. I mean, it’s called March Madness for a reason. There’s a lot of upsets and we don’t want to be one of those.”

South Carolina begins its SEC Tournament on Friday at noon against the winner of Thursday’s game between Georgia and Kentucky.