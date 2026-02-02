South Carolina women's basketball senior makes Lieberman Award top 10

South Carolina women’s basketball senior Raven Johnson has earned a spot on the Nancy Lieberman Award’s midseason top 10 list. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, in partnership with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), announced the news on Monday.

Each year, the Lieberman Award (named for Hall of Fame guard Nancy Lieberman) goes to college basketball’s top point guard. Johnson has certainly been that this season for the Gamecocks.

Through 23 games, the Atlanta native is averaging career-high numbers in both points (9.9) and assists (5.1). She is also pulling down 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks. Johnson is posting a career-best shooting efficiency, too. On the year, she is shooting 51.4% from the field and 37% from the 3-point arc. Her 84.4% success rate from the free throw line is her best ever, as well.

Johnson is one of the best perimeter defenders in the sport, routinely making life difficult on opposing teams’ best guards. She also owns an assist-turnover ratio ranked in the top five nationally.

The Lieberman list will shrink to five in March before a final announcement around the Final Four.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball!

From the South Carolina Athletics release:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior Raven Johnson earned a spot on the 2026 Nancy Lieberman Award Midseason Top 10, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in partnership with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced today. It is her first career appearance on the midseason list for the award that recognizes the top point guard in the country.

Johnson has been the Gamecocks’ floor general throughout her career and with her on the court, South Carolina has a 128-7 record, three trips to the Final Four, including a national championship and a runner-up finish, three SEC regular-season titles and three SEC Tournament championships. Johnson is fifth in program history in career assists and owns three of the program’s top seven single-season assist-to-turnover ratios. This season, she is sixth in the SEC in assists per game (5.1) and fifth in the nation with a 3.5 assist-to-turnover ratio. Her stat stuffing includes a career-best 9.9 points per game on 51.4 percent field goal shooting. Those numbers rise to 12.1 points per game on 55.4 percent shooting against ranked opponents, and in SEC action she is second in the league at 54.8 percent shooting with 12.3 points per game.

In mid-March, the Midseason Top 10 list will be narrowed to just five, and in late-March, five finalists will be presented to Lieberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, which will select the winner. The selection committees are composed of top women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in both of the remaining rounds starting on Fri., Feb. 6, at hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

The winner of the 2026 Lieberman Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the four other members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional Awards being presented include Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (Shooting Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward), Katrina McClain Award (Power Forward) and Lisa Leslie Award (Center).

No. 3/3 South Carolina is in action tonight with an 8 p.m. ET tipoff at Texas A&M on ESPN2. The Gamecocks then play two home games this week, hosting Mississippi State on Thu., Feb. 5, and #15/15 Tennessee on Sun., Feb. 8.

Continue to check GamecocksOnline.com and the team’s social media accounts (@GamecockWBB) for more information on the program.

2026 Nancy Lieberman Award Midseason Top 10

Zoe Brooks, NC State

Aaliyah Chavez, Oklahoma

Rori Harmon, Texas

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Raven Johnson, South Carolina

Liv McGill, Florida

Olivia Miles, TCU

Tonie Morgan, Kentucky

Britt Prince, Nebraska

Kiki Rice, UCLA