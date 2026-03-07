South Carolina women's basketball: Raven Johnson outduels MiLaysia Fulwiley and the Gamecocks advance to the SEC title game

South Carolina and LSU added another epic chapter to their rivalry at the SEC tournament semifinal on Saturday, but for the 19th consecutive time, the Gamecocks emerged victorious with a final score of 83-77.

Former teammates Raven Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley went back and forth all game. Fulwiley, the 2024 SEC Tournament MVP for the Gamecocks, scored 24 points to match her total from that season’s championship game, when she led South Carolina over LSU.

Raven Johnson scored a career-high 22 points, along with eight assists and three rebounds. She tied her career-high with four three-pointers.

Fittingly, the game was basically decided by a two-play sequence from Johnson and Fulwiley.

Johnson hit Madina Okot on a pick and roll for a layup to put South Carolina up 79-72 with 1:31 left. Fulwiley raced the other way and threw the ball away, ending LSU’s last real chance.

LSU led 40-36 at halftime, just the second time this season that South Carolina has trailed at the break.

Joyce Edwards scored the first five points of the third quarter to put the Gamecocks back in front, and they outscored LSU 10-2 in the first five minutes of the half.

Raven Johnson scored a bucket over MiLaysia Fulwiley at the third quarter buzzer to put South Carolina up 59-54. Maryam Dauda added a short jumper at the beginning of the fourth quarter to give South Carolina a seven-point lead, tying its largest of the game up to that point.

LSU answered with a 6-0 run, and after a pair of free throws by Joyce Edwards, Fulwiley got a sliver of space behind the arc and tied the game at 63.

Edwards and Madina Okot scored six straight points to break the tie.

