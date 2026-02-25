South Carolina women's basketball star makes SEC Community Service Team

On Wednesday, the Southeastern Conference announced the 2025-26 SEC Community Service Team for women’s basketball. South Carolina women’s basketball senior Raven Johnson earned a spot on the team as USC’s representative.

Her inclusion stems from her community involvement, both in Columbia and back home in Atlanta.

Johnson is enjoying the best year of her career on the court, and the Gamecock leader is now receiving deserved recognition off the floor. Fellow South Carolina standout Madina Okot made the team last year as a member of the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

From the South Carolina Athletics release:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior Raven Johnson was named to the SEC Community Service Team for women’s basketball, the league office announced today. Johnson has committed to uplifting youth in both Columbia and her hometown of Atlanta.

In her sustained efforts to give back in her hometown, Johnson organized an annual back-to-school giveaway in Atlanta, providing local kids with bookbags, school uniforms and school supplies. She has held free basketball clinics and donated basketball shoes to her former high school team. Johnson also sponsored a writing contest for middle and high school athletes to express why education is more important than sports. In Columbia, Johnson has helped a local school with a backpack event, visited the children’s hospital and taken part in a sports “dream” with Dream on 3.

On the court, Johnson is among the nation’s best point guards, ranking fifth in the country with a 3.4 assist-to-turnover ratio and coming in sixth in the SEC with a career-best 5.4 assists per game. She is enjoying the best scoring season of her career, averaging 9.8 points per game on 48.7 percent shooting, which includes 35.2 percent accuracy from 3-point range.

No. 3/3 South Carolina opens the last week of the regular season on Thu., Feb. 26, at Colonial Life Arena with an 8 p.m. tipoff against Missouri. The Gamecocks will honor their four seniors prior to the game at approximately 7:40 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring canned food donations for the SEC Food Fight, which will be collected outside the area. There will also be a Teddy Bear Toss at halftime, with all stuffed animals (unboxed, no battery packs) donated to local charities.

2025-26 SEC Community Service Team for Women’s Basketball

Karly Weathers, Alabama

Jenna Lawrence, Arkansas

Syriah Daniels, Auburn

Laila Reynolds, Florida

Rylie Theuerkauf, Georgia

Tonie Morgan, Kentucky

Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU

J’Adore Young, Ole Miss

Jaylah Lampley, Mississippi State

Abbey Schreacke, Missouri

Beatrice Culliton, Oklahoma

Raven Johnson, South Carolina

Kaiya Wynn, Tennessee

Aaliyah Crump, Texas

Ny’Ceara Pryor, Texas A&M

Jada Brown, Vanderbilt