South Carolina women's basketball: Raven Johnson selected by Indiana

Raven Johnson was selected by the Indiana Fever with the 10th overall pick in the WNBA Draft on Monday night.

In Indiana, Johnson will be reunited with former teammate Aliyah Boston. She will also play with former Gamecock Tyasha Harris, whom Johnson says she looked up to as a point guard. Johnson will also team up with Caitlin Clark, whom she battled twice in the Final Four.

Johnson was the first Gamecock selected on Monday night and became the 23rd Gamecock selected in the WNBA Draft.

Johnson was invited to attend the WNBA Draft in New York along with teammates Ta’Niya Latson and Madina Okot. All were projected to be first-round draft picks.

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Johnson finished with 202 assists this season, ranking fourth in program history for assists in a season, and 612 career assists, ranking third. Johnson played in 154 games in her career, the most of any non-COVID era player.

After missing all but two games of her freshman season with a torn ACL, she missed just two games the rest of her career. Johnson went 145-9 in the games that she played, a 0.942 winning percentage.

She made the Final Four all five seasons, played in three national championship games, and won two titles. Johnson also won five SEC regular-season championships and three tournament titles.

As a senior, Johnson was named an All-American, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and was the Sacramento Regional 4 Most Outstanding Player. She averaged 9.9 points, 5.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals.

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The 2026 WNBA Draft is the first draft under the new CBA. Previously, first-round draft picks made about $78,000. Second and third-round picks made less than $70,000.



This year, first-round picks will all make at least $289,133 as rookies, more than last season’s supermax contracts were worth. As the 10th overall pick, Johnson is slated to sign a four-year contract worth $1,294,367. It will pay her $289,133 this year and increase each year.