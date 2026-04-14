South Carolina women's basketball to host five-star prospect formerly committed to SEC rival

According to a report from prominent women’s basketball personality Skim Milkey, South Carolina women’s basketball will host five-star post player Oliviyah Edwards for a visit, starting on Tuesday. Louisville and Washington are also involved. Edwards later seemed to confirm the report on social media.

Oliviyah Edwards has a pair of visits set this week.



She will head to South Carolina tomorrow and will take a visit to Louisville on Friday. — Skim Milkey (@SkimMilkey) April 13, 2026

The Gamecock target recently backed out of her signed letter of intent to the Tennessee Lady Volunteers as part of the program’s mass exodus of current and future roster talent. Before her initial pledge to UT, South Carolina and LSU had seemed to be the other top options in her recruitment.

The Gamecocks signed fellow post player Kelsi Andrews in the class of 2026. However, Andrews and Edwards are different players. Plus, Andrews is currently rehabbing a knee injury. USC has two graduating post players who will not be on the 2026-2027 roster, and two more will graduate the following year.

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Edwards is a phenomenal athlete with impressive length, allowing her to play bigger than her 6-3 height. She throws down dunks with ease, and she is a strong rebounder and shot-blocker.

The Washington native’s game isn’t only built on her speed and bounce, however. She has been improving her jump shot, expanding her range to 15 feet and, at times, timely 3-pointers.

On defense, Edwards blocks shots but also moves well enough to guard multiple positions well.

Edwards previously took both an official visit and an unofficial visit to South Carolina.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Edwards is the No. 4 overall player in the class of 2026. He is also the No. 1 power forward in the cycle. Edwards ranks as the No. 1 player in her home state of Washington. Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN all rank her as a five-star recruit and a top-5 prospect in the class.