South Carolina women's basketball recruiting targets earn major summer honor

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley is always recruiting. That was seen this week, as she posted a reaction video to LeBron James signing with her hometown Philadelphia 76ers from a recruiting event.

Naturally, with her success and her recruiting acumen, Staley gets the Gamecocks involved with some of the best players in the country.

On Tuesday, Nike released its first-ever All-EYBL team, recognizing the top players from this summer’s AAU circuit. USC targets Jezelle “GG” Banks and Jordyn Palmer made the cut.

Both Banks and Palmer have South Carolina offers and appear to have significant mutual interest with the Gamecocks.

Have a question for Chris Wellbaum or Kevin Miller? Ask it on the Women’s Basketball forum.

In fact, recently, the two class of 2027 five-star prospects locked in official visits to Columbia. They each confirmed the news to Rivals’ Talia Goodman.

South Carolina, LSU, Texas, and Ohio State will host Banks for official visits. It is not clear if she will add more trips to her slate or when any will take place.

Palmer will visit South Carolina and Ohio State and could also see UCLA, Maryland, and Penn State.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking — a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN — Banks and Palmer are among the best players in the country.

Banks is the No. 4 overall player in the class of 2027. She is also No. 1 nationally among all combo guards (No. 2 if considered a point guard) and No. 1 in the state of Delaware.

The class’ No. 5 overall spot belongs to Palmer. She is the No. 2 small forward prospect in the country and the No. 1 player in the state of Pennsylvania, regardless of position.