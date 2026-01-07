South Carolina women's basketball: Revisiting preseason predictions

In October, I made 10 predictions about how the season would play out. Let’s check in on how those predictions are doing.

Obviously, some of the predictions are still pending. But we’ll still see how likely they are to be true.

1. South Carolina wins the SEC

Pending

Odds: I still like my chances. Losing to Texas in Las Vegas on a last-second shot actually makes me more confident that South Carolina beats Texas in Columbia. The road games at Oklahoma and Kentucky look tougher than they did before the season, but Texas and South Carolina still look like the class of the conference.

2. Ta’Niya Latson wins SEC Player of the Year

Pending

Odds: Not looking good. It’s not because Latson isn’t playing well; arguably, this has been the best all-around season of her career, even better than last year when she led the nation in scoring. But Joyce Edwards has made The Leap, and if a Gamecock wins, it will be Edwards.

3. LSU breaks its losing streak against South Carolina

Pending

Odds: Hmm. LSU has started SEC play 0-2, and the preseason concerns – point guard, post play – are still concerning. But it’s still a Saturday night home game for the Tigers, and a wounded LSU trying to save its season might actually be more dangerous.

4. Ta’Niya Latson becomes the first Gamecock since A’ja Wilson to average 20 points

Pending

Odds: Again, not looking good. And again, blame Joyce Edwards. Edwards has emerged as South Carolina’s primary scorer, while Latson’s role in the offense has included more playmaking for her teammates. Edwards is averaging 21.0 points, and has a good chance to be the first player since Wilson to average 20 points.

5. South Carolina extends its Final Four streak

Pending

Odds: I’m still bullish on South Carolina’s Final Four odds, if the Gamecocks can get healthy. South Carolina’s starting five is as good as any five in the country. The rest of the lineup remains a work in progress, in large part because the Gamecocks have started just five of 16 games with their full roster, and finished just three games with everyone available.

6. The Gamecocks split in Vegas

Correct

I didn’t do any gambling while in Las Vegas. After getting this right, maybe I should have tried my luck.

7. Agot Makeer becomes a fan favorite

Pending

Odds: This is a vague prediction, and at this point in the season, it’s hard to say whether it’s true or not. But I feel pretty confident that Alicia Tournebize, the 6-7 French import, is going to be the fan favorite.

8. Maddy McDaniel averages more points than Raven Johnson

Pending

Odds: Almost certainly wrong. McDaniel had a rocky start to the season and didn’t really get into her groove until after the exam break. More than anything McDaniel hasn’t done, this is about what Johnson has done. She’s averaging a career-high 10.0 points and shooting the best she has in her career. Johnson has been smart about getting open shots when defenses focus on Edwards, Latson, and Madina Okot.

9. Raven Johnson finishes fourth in career assists

Pending

Odds: In jeopardy. Johnson is averaging 5.7 assists and has moved into sixth place with 501 career assists. Mindy Ballou is third with 595, and Martha Parker is fourth with 543. On her current pace, Johnson should pass Parker in early February and Ballou at the SEC Tournament. Up next is Cristina Ciocan’s 610. If South Carolina makes a deep NCAA Tournament run, Johnson has a chance to move into second place. (Tyasha Harris’ program record of 702 assists should be safe.)

10. Joyce Edwards makes first-team All-SEC and somebody makes second-team

Pending

Odds: Pretty, pretty, pretty good. Edwards, Latson, and Okot are each having first-team All-SEC caliber seasons. Raven and Tessa Johnson are having second-team level seasons. It’s a good thing the SEC puts 20 or 30 players on each team.