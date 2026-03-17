South Carolina women's basketball: Sacramento 4 regional breakdown
South Carolina is the top seed in the Sacramento 4 Region. What are the teams, players, and storylines to know on the Gamecocks’ quest for a sixth consecutive Final Four?
Top Seeds
#1 South Carolina
#2 Iowa
#3 TCU
#4 Oklahoma
Notable other seeds
#5 Michigan State
#7 Georgia
#8 Clemson
#9 Southern Cal
Virginia/Arizona State
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Storylines
At least 18.9 million people know the main storyline in this region. That’s how many people watched the last game between South Carolina and Iowa, the 2024 national championship. It is the most-watched women’s college basketball game ever and outdrew that year’s men’s title game by over 5 million.
A potential Elite Eight rematch won’t come close to that kind of audience, but the NCAA and ESPN can dream.
There are plenty of other marketable storylines in the bracket. South Carolina would play either in-state rival Clemson or Real SC rival Southern Cal (and Jazzy Davidson) in the second round. There’s a potential Sweet 16 game against Oklahoma, a rematch of South Carolina’s only regular-season conference loss.
Hidden Storylines
In 2023, #10 Georgia nearly knocked off #2 Iowa in the second round. Georgia faded in the fourth quarter and lost 74-66 because it lacked the offensive firepower to hang with Iowa. But the score doesn’t reflect how close Georgia came to ending the legend of Caitlin Clark before it ever began. Don’t sleep on this potential second-round matchup.
Washington and South Dakota State in the 6/11 game is the sort of matchup everyone immediately spots as a potential upset. Both teams have bracket-busting potential, though.
Players to Watch
Raegan Beers (Oklahoma) – 15.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists
Beers has been one of the most efficient and consistent scorers in the country this season. She usually plays with her back to the basket, but her face-up game can be effective when she uses it.
Aaliyah Chavez (Oklahoma) – 18.4 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds
Chavez is a volume shooter who struggled with inefficient play at times this season. She has improved as the season progressed and had some monster games, but she can still sometimes shoot Oklahoma out of a game.
Jazzy Davidson (Southern Cal) – 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists
Davidson leads the Trojans in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. She’s one of the favorites to win the national Freshman of the Year. But because she is asked to do basically everything for the Trojans, Davidson doesn’t always take great shots or make the right decision. Nevertheless, she might be the most talented player in the region.
Joyce Edwards (South Carolina) – 19..6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists
Edwards emerged as a dynamic scorer this season, and, especially late in the year, became a defensive force. Edwards wasn’t happy with her tournament performance last season, and that could spell trouble for the other teams.
Ava Heiden (Iowa) – 17.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists
Heiden went from averaging 5.0 points as a freshman to over 17 points and is one of the country’s most efficient inside scorers. She shoots 64.7% from the floor
Olivia Miles (TCU) – 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists
For anyone who forgot how good Miles is after a season in Hannah Hidalgo’s shadow, she’s given a season-long reminder of why she was regarded as one of the best point guards in the country a couple of seasons ago. Miles had three consecutive triple-doubles in December and has had five this season.
Top 10
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Kendal Briles, Clayton White talk spring ball
- 2
Jack's Weekend Reaction ⚾
Rough SEC start comes with a brutal stretch ahead
- 3
Camp Standouts
Targets show out in ATL
- 4Hot
MBB INTEL 🏀
What's next for South Carolina MBB?
- 5
🏀 Rapid Reaction
WBB bracket revealed
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Madina Okot (South Carolina) – 13.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks
Okot came to South Carolina as a coveted double-double rim-protector. In the second half of the season, she has become a double-double big who can comfortably handle in the open court or come off screens and knock down threes.
Grace VanSlooten (Michigan State) – 15.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists
VanSlooten is the quiet engine that makes the Spartans go. She isn’t as flashy as some of the other players on the list, but don’t confuse that for ineffectiveness.
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Hidden Gems
Avery Howell (Washington) – 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists
Howell is a high-energy player with a knack for making big plays. She’s inconsistent, and it’s usually a good sign for the Huskies when she plays well.
Chit-Chat Wright (Iowa) – 12.3 points, 4.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds
Heiden is Iowa’s best player, but Wright is more than capable of getting hot and taking over a game. She’s one of the many Georgia Tech ex-pats scattered throughout this region.
Dani Carnegie (Georgia) – 18.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists
Another former Yellow Jacket, Carnegie, is now the arch-rival Bulldogs’ best player. Georgia can’t win if she struggles.
Kymora Johnson (Virginia) – 19.0 points, 5.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds
Johnson has probably been underappreciated nationally, but she is an elite player. She gets a chance for some attention in the First Four and then possibly against Georgia in the First Round.
Tessa Johnson (South Carolina) – 12.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 44.1 3P%
“Tournament Tessa” doesn’t like the nickname, but that doesn’t change the fact that she scored a career-high 19 points in the national championship game in 2024 and usually is at her best in the postseason. Johnson led the SEC in three-point shooting percentage.
Chalk
If everything goes chalk, South Carolina would play Clemson, Oklahoma, and Iowa, then the winner of the Fort Worth 1 regional (UConn’s region) in the Final Four.