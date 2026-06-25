South Carolina women's basketball: Sania Feagin finds new home

Sania Feagin didn’t spend long looking for a new team, as the former Gamecocks signed a developmental contract with Portland on Wednesday.

Los Angeles waived Feagin last week to free up a roster spot to sign guard Kiana Williams, who had been with Phoenix on a developmental contract. The Sparks wanted another backup point guard off the bench, so they targeted Williams.

Feagin was a second-round pick by the Sparks in the 2025 WNBA Draft, selected 21st overall. She made the team because the Sparks liked her defense and practice habits.

As a rookie, Feagin played in 16 games. She averaged 1.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.4 blocks, and 0.3 assists. Entering 2026, Feagin had a strong preseason. She averaged 8.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in two games.

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Feagin suffered a leg injury in the first week of the regular season. It kept her out for nearly a month, and she only appeared in three games this season, playing a total of 10 minutes with two assists and a rebound.

Portland is in its first season as an expansion team, but has an impressive 8-9 record. The Fire has found success with a pressure defense and playing a lot of players. Nobody is averaging more than 4.7 rebounds per game, so there is room for a player who is willing to defend and crash the boards.

As a developmental player, Feagin receives a weekly stipend of $750 and can be activated for up to 12 games. She would receive $6,136 per game. Development players must have three years or fewer of experience, or 4-5 seasons with minutes restrictions.

If she appears in 12 games, her contract must be converted to a standard contract. Each team must carry 12 players on standard contracts and up to two developmental players.

Feagin’s return brings the number of former Gamecocks in the WNBA back to a baker’s dozen. Like Feagin, Bree Hall is on a developmental contract with Indiana and has not appeared in a game this season.