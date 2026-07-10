South Carolina women's basketball: Sania Feagin suffers knee injury

On Thursday, the Portland Fire announced that Sania Feagin will miss the rest of the season with a torn left ACL, ending a difficult season for the former Gamecock.

Feagin signed a developmental contract with Portland on June 24. She joined the Fire that same day, but was not activated for any of her first four games with the team. She showed up on the injury report on Thursday morning, listed with a left knee injury, and Portland confirmed later in the day that it is a torn ACL.

“Really unfortunate news,” Portland head coach Alex Sarama said. “(We) especially love how Sania integrated with the group and learning the principles, learning the playbook, and really gelling with her teammates. I think everyone has been incredibly supportive and we’re going to be here to support Sania. She’s going to get the best rehab with our performance team. It’s still a case of still believing in her. We want Sania around because she’s going to learn from being around the group every day, learning from film. It also means she’s going to get the best care possible with early-stage return to play.”

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Feagin was a second-round pick by the Sparks in the 2025 WNBA Draft, selected 21st overall. She made the team because the Sparks liked her defense and practice habits.

As a rookie, Feagin played in 16 games. She averaged 1.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.4 blocks, and 0.3 assists. Entering 2026, Feagin had a strong preseason. She averaged 8.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in two games.

But Feagin suffered a lower left leg injury in the first week of the regular season. It kept her out for nearly a month, and she only appeared in three games this season, playing a total of 10 minutes with two assists and a rebound.

Los Angeles waived Feagin on June 19 to free up a roster spot to sign guard Kiana Williams, who had been with Phoenix on a developmental contract. The Sparks wanted another backup point guard off the bench, so they targeted Williams.

Feagin joined Portland the next week, but now her season ends without appearing in a game for the Fire.