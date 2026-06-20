South Carolina women's basketball: Sania Feagin waived by Sparks

Former Gamecock Sania Feagin is looking for a new home after she was waived by the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday.

Los Angeles waived Feagin to free up a roster spot to sign guard Kiana Williams, who had been with Phoenix on a developmental contract. The Sparks wanted another backup point guard off the bench, so they targeted Williams.

Los Angeles has tried to convert Ta’Niya Latson, another former Gamecock, into a backup point guard. Latson struggled with the transition, so the Sparks turned elsewhere for help.

Feagin was a second-round pick by the Sparks in the 2025 WNBA Draft, selected 21st overall. She made the team because the Sparks liked her defense and practice habits.

As a rookie, Feagin played in 16 games. She averaged 1.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.4 blocks, and 0.3 assists. Entering 2026, Feagin had a strong preseason. She averaged 8.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in two games.

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Feagin suffered a leg injury in the first week of the regular season. It kept her out for nearly a month, and she only appeared in three games this season, playing a total of 10 minutes with two assists and a rebound.

“It’s tough,” Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts said, according to the Orange County Register. “Love Sania and still believe that she can make it in this league. It’s just more about our need. That’s the business side of it, but certainly the human side is tough.”

Feagin could be claimed off waivers, but more likely, she will clear waivers and could be signed to a developmental contract. The Sparks have filled both of their developmental spots.

With Feagin no longer on a roster, there are 12 former Gamecocks in the WNBA. Bree Hall is on a developmental contract with Indiana and has not appeared in a game this season.