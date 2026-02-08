South Carolina women's basketball: Saturday night availability report before Tennessee

South Carolina will get one of its injured starters back for Sunday’s game against Tennessee.

Ta’Niya Latson and Agot Makeer each missed the last two games with what South Carolina called “leg injuries.” Makeer is still listed as OUT on the Saturday night availability report, but Latson no longer appears on the availability report.

Tessa Johnson sat out the second half against Mississippi State for precautionary reasons. Dawn Staley said they wanted to make sure she was ready to play against Tennessee.

Johnson, Latson, and Makeer were seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Friday, but Makeer was working to the side while the rest of the team was huddled up. Staley gave a typically evasive answer when asked if anyone would be out on Sunday.

“Everybody’s full-go right now,” she said, with an emphasis on “right now.” Then she added that we would have to wait for the Saturday night availability report.

Latson played the first half against Auburn on January 29, scoring five points, but did not play in the second half. She missed three games earlier in the season after suffering a sprained ankle against Providence. Makeer started in place of Latson during that stretch.

Latson is averaging 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 steals this season. Those are career lows, but she is shooting 49.3% overall and 39.3% from three, both career bests. She led the nation in scoring last season at Florida State when she averaged 25.2 points.

Makeer suffered the injury early in the game against Auburn. She fell after being fouled on a drive and was slow to get up. Makeer stayed in the game, making the free throw for a three-point play, but her movement became increasingly labored with each trip up the court.

Makeer subbed out and went straight to the locker room. She later returned to the bench with some sort of wrap on her hip and thigh area.

Makeer missed five games in December while she was in concussion protocol.

In 18 games this season, Makeer averaged 6.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks. She started five games this season. The first three came while Ta’Niya Latson was out with an ankle injury, but the last two were a result of her solid play.

In eight SEC games, Makeer averaged 7.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 1.4 steals. Her defensive pressure was outstanding, as was her ability to turn defense into offense.

The injuries to Latson and Makeer are the latest in an injury-plagued season for South Carolina. The Gamecocks have had their full roster at the start of just nine of 25 games, and finished just six games with a full roster.

That doesn’t count Chloe Kitts, who was lost for the season in October with a torn ACL. In addition to Makeer, Maddy McDaniel, Madina Okot, Tessa Johnson, and Adhel Tac have each missed at least one game due to injury or illness.

Tennessee did not list anyone on the report.