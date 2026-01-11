South Carolina women's basketball: Saturday night availability report

The SEC women’s basketball availability report was released on Saturday night, and there were big announcements ahead of the South Carolina-Georgia game on Sunday.

After missing the last three-and-a-half games with a sprained left ankle, Ta’Niya Latson is not listed on the availability report. She participated in the portion of practice open to the media on Friday.

“We’re going to see how she feels (Saturday). Every day is just, we’re ramping her up,” Dawn Staley said. “If that lower leg doesn’t feel good (Saturday), then we’ll have to pull back. If it does, then we’ll continue to push through.”

Alicia Tournebize was not at practice on Friday because she was attending freshman orientation. Staley did not say whether Tournebize would make her debut on Sunday, but Tournebize was listed as OUT.

As she will be all season, Chloe Kitts is listed as OUT. Kitts was seen putting up shots after practice on Friday, leading to speculation that she could return this season. When asked if that was possible, Staley shook her head and said, “No.”

South Carolina has started just five games this season with a full complement of players, and finished just three games.

Latson is averaging 16.9 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals. She is shooting 51.9% from the floor and 41.7% from three, both career-highs. She is South Carolina’s second-leading scorer and a crucial part of its transition game.

Latson was injured against Providence when she was driving for a transition layup with 4:18 left in the half. It was unclear on replays if Latson stepped on the defender’s foot or simply took a wrong step, but as she tried to go up for the layup, Latson lost her balance and fell, immediately grabbing her foot in pain.

Mia Woolfolk, Georgia’s third leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, is listed as OUT. The 6-3 sophomore is Georgia’s best frontcourt player, and losing her is a blow against South Carolina’s frontcourt of Joyce Edwards and Madina Okot.

Other notable players

Kailyn Gilbert is OUT for LSU. Aaliyah Crump is OUT for Texas. Teonni Key is OUT for Kentucky.

