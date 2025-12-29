South Carolina women's basketball: SEC midseason recap - Part 2

SEC play begins this week, so it is time to see what the league has done in the first half of the season. There are still some non-conference games scattered throughout the rest of the season, but the non-conference season essentially ended on Sunday.

Statistics and rankings do not reflect games played on Sunday, December 28. You can read part 1 HERE.

Missouri Tigers

Record: 11-3

AP/USAToday/NET: NR/NR/83

Quad split: 1 (0-0), 2 (0-2), 3 (1-1), 4 (10-0)

Key Players: Grace Slaughter (19.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg), Shannon Dowell (16.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg), Jayla Smith (9.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 48.5% 3PT)

Outlook: Missouri has one ugly loss to Troy and a couple of forgivable losses to Kansas and Illinois, but its best win is probably a one-point win at Cal. The Tigers shoot the ball well (46.5 FG%, 39.0 3PT%, and 80.7 FT%), but not great. The defense is inconsistent, such as giving up 100 to Troy.

Oklahoma Sooners

Record: 12-1

AP/USAToday/NET: 8/8/15

Quad split: 1 (1-1), 2 (1-0), 3 (0-0), 4 (10-0)

Key Players: Aaliyah Chavez (18.9 ppg, 4.4 apg, 3.7 rpg), Raegan Beers (17.8 ppg, 10.7 rpg,12 bpg), Sahara Williams (13.8 ppg, 8.7 rpg)

Outlook: Oklahoma’s only loss was to UCLA, and the Sooners have cruised through the rest of their schedule. They are scoring, shooting, and rebounding at a high level, but unlike last season, when they were also turning the ball over at a high rate, the Sooners are averaging just 14.2 turnovers this season. Beers is a national player of the year candidate, and after some growing pains, Chavez is a freshman of the year candidate.

Ole Miss Rebels

Record: 12-2

AP/USAToday/NET: 15/17/22

Quad split: 1 (1-1), 2 (0-0), 3 (2-1), 4 (9-0)

Key Players: Cotie McMahon (18.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg), Christeen Iwuala (15.8 ppg, 9.0 rpg), Sira Thienou (6.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.9 apg)

Outlook: The Rebels are hard to get a handle on. Ole Miss went into the Christmas break on a down note after an ugly 66-49 loss to Michigan State. The Rebels also had a bad 61-60 loss to Kansas State and needed overtime to beat Memphis. It’s not all bad, though. Ole Miss still has its usual stifling defense and an impressive win over Notre Dame. McMahon has given the Rebels a talented, if inconsistent, scoring punch.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Record: 12-1

AP/USAToday/NET: 3/3/2

Quad split: 1 (3-1), 2 (2-0), 3 (1-0), 4 (6-0)

Key Players: Joyce Edwards (22.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg), Ta’Niya Latson (17.4 ppg, 4.0 apg, 3.7 rpg), Madina Okot (15.6 ppg, 11.1 rpg)

Outlook: South Carolina struggled in its Thanksgiving loss to Texas and the following game at Louisville, but the Gamecocks have steadily improved since then and look like a national title contender. Edwards and Okot are playing like All-Americans, and Latson has given the Gamecocks the playmaker they needed last season.

Tennessee Lady Vols

Record: 8-3

AP/USAToday/NET: 23/21/24

Quad split: 1 (1-3), 2 (0-0), 3 (0-0), 4 (7-0)

Key Players: Janiah Barker (14.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg), Talaysia Cooper (14.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 4.5 apg, 3.5 spg), Zee Spearman (10.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.7 bpg)

Outlook: The Lady Vols have been one of the more disappointing teams this season. A preseason top-ten team, they have crumbled against good competition. Whether it’s because shots just aren’t falling, opposing coaches have figured it out, or they simply aren’t as committed to the philosophy, Kim Caldwell’s run-and-gun system hasn’t been working this season. Tennessee is averaging just 814 points and shooting 41.5% overall and 30.3% from three.

Texas Longhorns

Record: 14-0

AP/USAToday/NET: 2/2/3

Quad split: 1 (4-0), 2 (2-0), 3 (1-0), 4 (7-0)

Key Players: Madison Booker (18.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg), Rori Harmon (9.4 ppg, 7.8 apg, 3.1 spg), Jordan Lee (15.0 ppg, 2.9 apg, 38.2% 3PT)

Outlook: Texas has two of the best wins of the season, beating UCLA and South Carolina in Las Vegas. But it’s a championship or bust season for the Longhorns, and all beating South Carolina last season got them was a lost coin flip. Harmon has returned to her pre-injury form, and Lee has given Texas an actual three-point shooter, although she is still the only one.

Texas A&M Aggies

Record: 7-2

AP/USAToday/NET: NR/NR/79

Quad split: 1 (0-1), 2 (1-0), 3 (1-0), 4 (5-1)

Key Players: Ny’ceara Pryor (15.4 ppg, 7.7 apg, 4.9 rpg, 3.8 spg), Fatmata Janneh (10.8 ppg, 11.8 rpg), Lauren Ware (8.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg)

Outlook: Nothing was expected of the Aggies this season, so getting a Quad 2 win is growth. Except that they also have a Quad 4 loss to UT Arlington. Somehow, Texas A&M only played nine games, so the Aggies still feel like more of an unknown than most teams. If nothing else, it’s going to be fun to see how Pryor and Janneh, who have put up huge numbers so far this season, fare in the SEC.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Record: 12-0

AP/USAToday/NET: 12/11/14

Quad split: 1 (0-0), 2 (3-0), 3 (3-0), 4 (6-0)

Key Players: Mikayla Blakes (24.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.6 apg), Aubrey Galvan (10.3 ppg, 7.2 apg, 4.0 rpg), Sacha Washington (9.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg)

Outlook: Vanderbilt has played a NET-friendly schedule full of quality opponents, but the Commodores haven’t been tested against a top foe yet. Galvan and Blakes have a case as the best guard duo in the country, and they should take Vanderbilt a long way. But the lack of an inside presence to offset them could be an issue. Vanderbilt’s rebounding margin is just plus-6.8 through the first 12 games, and the SEC is much tougher on the boards.