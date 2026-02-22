South Carolina women's basketball: SEC regular season and tournament scenarios

With three games left in the regular season, here’s how the race for the regular season championship and tournament seeding breaks down.

With a win, South Carolina (12-1) would clinch its 10th SEC regular-season championship in the last 14 seasons, and its fifth straight. It would also mean that since 2014, South Carolina has won either the SEC regular season or tournament title (or both) every year but 2019.

Scenarios:

For South Carolina to claim the SEC regular-season championship and top seed in the SEC Tournament:

South Carolina beats Ole Miss

-or-

South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Texas all lose

For South Carolina to claim the outright SEC regular-season championship:

South Carolina beats Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt and Texas lose

Other scenarios:

A South Carolina win or an LSU loss eliminates the Tigers from the SEC regular-season title. The Tigers are already eliminated from the top seed in the SEC Tournament.

An Auburn win or an Arkansas loss clinches last place for the Razorbacks.

Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Arkansas have been eliminated from a top-eight seed in the SEC Tournament. Florida, Missouri, and Texas A&M could still tie for eighth place, but they would lose the tiebreaker with Kentucky.

SEC Standings

1. South Carolina 12-1

2. Vanderbilt 10-3

3. Texas 10-3

4. LSU 9-4

5. Ole Miss 8-5

6. Oklahoma 8-5

Tennessee 8-5

8. Kentucky 7-6

9. Alabama 6-7

10. Georgia 6-7

11. Mississippi State 5-8

12. Florida 4-9

Missouri 4-9

Texas A&M 4-9

15. Auburn 3-10

16. Arkansas 0-13

Oklahoma and Tennessee will break their tie when they play on Sunday.

The three 4-9 teams are all 1-1 against each other. Texas A&M beat Florida, Florida beat Missouri, and Missouri beat Texas A&M.

Sadly, “A coin flip by the commissioner” is no longer one of the tie-breaking procedures.

Tie-Breaker procedures

1. Two-Team Tie:

The following procedure will be used in the following order until the tie is broken:

A. Won-lost results of head-to-head competition between the two teams.

B. Won-lost percentage of the two teams versus the highest seed (and proceeding through the lowest seed, if necessary).

C. Won-lost results in road Conference games.

D. Head-to-head point differential (points scored minus points allowed) between the two tied teams.

E. Winning percentage against all Quad 1 Division I opponents.

F. Winning percentage against all Quad 2 Division I opponents.

G. NCAA NET ranking (most recent available NET ranking before the conference tournament).

2. Three-Team Tie (or more):

When three or more teams are tied, the following procedure will be used in the following order until the tie is broken. If two teams remain tied after a tiebreaker provision, the two-team tiebreaker formula will be used:

A. Best winning percentage of games played among the tied teams (Example: Team A is 3-1, Team B is 2-2 and Team C is 1-3 – Team A would be seeded highest, Team B second-highest and Team C lowest of the three).

B. Best winning percentage of the tied teams versus the highest seed (and proceeding through the lowest seed, if necessary).

C. Won-lost results in road Conference games.

D. Head-to-head point differential (points scored minus points allowed) between the two tied teams.

E. Winning percentage against all Quad 1 Division I opponents.

F. Winning percentage against all Quad 2 Division I opponents.

G. NCAA NET ranking (most recent available NET ranking before the conference tournament).