South Carolina women's basketball: SEC Tournament notebook

The nets have been cut down, the confetti has been swept up, and the court is being pulled up. We wrap up the SEC Tournament from Greenville.

– The All-Tournament team was MiLaysia Fulwiley (LSU), Cotie McMahon (Ole Miss), Joyce Edwards (South Carolina), Raven Johnson (South Carolina), Rori Harmon (Texas), Justice Carlton (Texas), and MVP Madison Booker (Texas).

Chris Wellbaum’s ballot (voters got five selections) was Fulwiley, McMahon, Edwards, Johnson, and Booker for MVP.

Mingo Martin’s ballot was Johnson, Edwards, McMahon, Carlton, and Booker for MVP.

– Announced attendance for Sunday’s championship game was 13,567, the all-time SEC Tournament single-session attendance record. Attendance records for each round were set on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Total attendance for the tournament was 74,038, which was also a record. The four highest-attended SEC Tournaments have come in the last four seasons, with each increasing over the previous year.

– 2015 through 2018 South Carolina remains the only team to win four consecutive SEC Tournaments.

A’ja Wilson remains the only player with a perfect 12-0 record in SEC Tournament games. Raven Johnson is 11-1 in SEC Tournament games that she played in. Johnson was on the roster but injured in 2022 when South Carolina lost in the title game to Kentucky.

– South Carolina has only lost in the SEC Tournament Championship game one other time, that 2022 loss. The Gamecocks went on to win the National Championship that season. Dawn Staley hammered that message home after the game.

“You’ve got to think about that,” Staley said. “It might be the very thing this team needs. It’s not what I would think yesterday, coming in today. But now that we’re here and it’s a reality, you search for things that have a connection that can give your team what it needs to make this run for a National Championship. I do think we have enough in the room to do that.”