South Carolina women's basketball: SEC Tournament seeding scenarios

With two games left in the regular season, here’s how the race for the SEC regular season championship and tournament seeding breaks down.

Remarkably little has been settled heading into the final week of the season. Only two seeds have been clinched, the first and the last.

South Carolina (13-1) has clinched the top seed in the SEC tournament. Arkansas (0-14) has clinched last place in the SEC.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

Scenarios:

South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Texas are the only teams still alive for the SEC regular-season championship. They have clinched top-four seeds in the SEC Tournament

In addition to those three, LSU and Oklahoma have also clinched top-eight seeds.

South Carolina has claimed a share of the SEC regular-season championship and top seed in the SEC Tournament. To claim the outright title:

South Carolina beats Missouri

-or-

South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Texas all lose

Other scenarios:

An LSU win or an Oklahoma loss clinches a top-four seed in the SEC tournament for the Tigers.

Ole Miss is no longer alive for a top-four finish, but Tennessee is. The Rebels would lose the potential tiebreaker with LSU, while the Lady Vols would win it because they would have to beat LSU on Thursday to force a tie.

Mississippi State and Texas A&M will break their tie when they play on Thursday. The loser is eliminated from a top-eight seed. A win by Alabama, Georgia, or Kentucky also eliminates the winner.

Florida, Missouri, Auburn, and Arkansas have been eliminated from a top-eight seed in the SEC Tournament. Last week, I incorrectly stated that Texas A&M had been eliminated from a top-eight seed. There is a slim, very unlikely path to the eight seed for the Aggies by virtue of their win over Alabama.

SEC Standings

1. South Carolina 13-1

2. Vanderbilt 11-3

3. Texas 11-3

4. LSU 10-4

5. Oklahoma 9-5

6. Ole Miss 8-6

7. Tennessee 8-6

8. Alabama 7-7

9. Georgia 7-7

10. Kentucky 7-7

11. Mississippi State 5-9

Texas A&M 5-9

13. Florida 4-10

14. Missouri 4-10

15. Auburn 3-11

16. Arkansas 0-14

Sadly, “A coin flip by the commissioner” is no longer one of the tie-breaking procedures.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Tie-Breaker procedures

1. Two-Team Tie:

The following procedure will be used in the following order until the tie is broken:

A. Won-lost results of head-to-head competition between the two teams.

B. Won-lost percentage of the two teams versus the highest seed (and proceeding through the lowest seed, if necessary).

C. Won-lost results in road Conference games.

D. Head-to-head point differential (points scored minus points allowed) between the two tied teams.

E. Winning percentage against all Quad 1 Division I opponents.

F. Winning percentage against all Quad 2 Division I opponents.

G. NCAA NET ranking (most recent available NET ranking before the conference tournament).

2. Three-Team Tie (or more):

When three or more teams are tied, the following procedure will be used in the following order until the tie is broken. If two teams remain tied after a tiebreaker provision, the two-team tiebreaker formula will be used:

A. Best winning percentage of games played among the tied teams (Example: Team A is 3-1, Team B is 2-2 and Team C is 1-3 – Team A would be seeded highest, Team B second-highest and Team C lowest of the three).

B. Best winning percentage of the tied teams versus the highest seed (and proceeding through the lowest seed, if necessary).

C. Won-lost results in road Conference games.

D. Head-to-head point differential (points scored minus points allowed) between the two tied teams.

E. Winning percentage against all Quad 1 Division I opponents.

F. Winning percentage against all Quad 2 Division I opponents.

G. NCAA NET ranking (most recent available NET ranking before the conference tournament).