South Carolina women's basketball: Several program records could fall this season

South Carolina has five games left in the regular season, and the Gamecocks could set several program records this season.

South Carolina is averaging 88.1 points per game with a scoring margin of plus-32.5. Both would be program records, passing the 85.4 points and plus-28.9 scoring margin, both set in 2023-24.

South Carolina is shooting 51.7%, which would be just the second time in program history the Gamecocks have shot over 50%. It trails the 52.7% they shot in 1988-89.

Four of South Carolina’s starters are averaging double-figures in scoring, with Raven Johnson averaging 9.9 points. South Carolina hasn’t had five players average double-digit scoring since 1988-89. South Carolina has had four players score in double figures six times since then, most recently in 2019-20.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

Joyce Edwards is averaging 20.3 points per game on 60.6% shooting. If those figures hold, Edwards would join A’ja WIlson (22.6 points in 2017-18) as the only two players to average 20 points in the Dawn Staley era. Those two and Jocelyn Penn (23.9 points in 2002-03) are the Gamecocks’ only three 20-point scorers in the past 30 years.

Edwards has 15 20-point games and 529 total points. She is within striking distance of the sophomore records of 20-point games and total points for a sophomore, both set by Shannon Johnson in 1993-94. She could also make a run at the program record for most points in a season, 754, set by Katrina Anderson in 1977-78.

Ta’Niya Latson is South Carolina’s second-leading scorer, averaging 15.5 points. While that is a career-low for Latson, it would have led South Carolina in scoring in 20 of the last 30 seasons. It’s the highest scoring average for South Carolina’s second-leading scorer since 1990-91, when three Gamecocks averaged at least 16.0 points. Since then, only Shauna Gortman (15.2 points) in 2001-02 averaged at least 15 points as the team’s second-leading scorer.

Tessa Johnson is shooting 46.4% from three. She is 65-140 this season, and she has made 146 threes in her career. Johnson’s career three-point percentage is 44.51%, which is nearly tied with Karen Middleton for the program record. Middleton shot 44.52%.

Johnson is six three-pointers away from entering South Carolina’s career top-ten list. If she continues to shoot at this rate, Johnson will have three of the top ten three-point percentage seasons in program history.

Madina Okot is averaging 13.2 points and 10.2 rebounds. She is on pace to be just the fourth player under Dawn Staley to average a double-double. Alaina Coates, A’ja Wilson, and Aliyah Boston are the others.

Okot has 15 double-doubles this season. With two more, she will tie Aliyah Boston and Marsha Williams for the tenth-most in a season in program history.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Raven Johnson is averaging 9.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.3 rebounds. She has a 3.41 assist-to-turnover ratio. For her career, Johnson is fourth in program history with 550 assists, and her career assist-to-turnover ratio is 2.88.

Johnson needs 45 more assists to tie for third place, and 65 to tie for second. Her assist-to-turnover ratios easily best Tyasha Harris record of 3.20 for a season and 2.55 for a career.

South Carolina’s average attendance is 15,838. The Gamecocks are poised to lead the nation in attendance for the 12th consecutive season (including the 2020-21 COVID season), beginning with the 2014-15 season. Attendance is actually down slightly from the last two seasons, when the Gamecocks averaged over 16,000, but is still on pace for the fourth-highest season average in NCAA history.