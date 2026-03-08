South Carolina women's basketball: Slow start costs South Carolina the SEC Championship

South Carolina continued one streak on Saturday, but saw another end on Sunday. The Gamecocks’ quest to tie their own record with a fourth straight SEC tournament championship ended in a 78-61 loss to Texas, and Vic Schaefer beat Dawn Staley in the postseason for the first time.

Texas won the opening tip, and from that moment on, it was all Longhorns. South Carolina turned the ball over on five of its first six possessions, and the only shot was an airball. Texas converted the turnovers into 10 points and made its first seven shot attempts.

Just 3:13 into the game, Texas led 14-0, and Dawn Staley had to call a timeout.

“It was bad,” Joyce Edwards said. “It was bad on all the starters. We’re supposed to set the tone out there, and we definitely didn’t do that.”

“I usually let our players play through it,” Staley said. “What transpired afterwards is just mental fatugue.”

Twice in the second quarter, South Carolina cut the Texas lead to nine. Each time, South Carolina gave up a layup on the ensuing possession. After the second time, Texas went on a 10-0 run to take its largest lead of the game.

South Carolina got as close as 11 twice in the fourth quarter, but again couldn’t get a defensive stop. Jordan Lee made a layup and then a three-pointer to end each threat.

“Every time that we would try to make a run, we had just mental lapses, like uncharacteristic turnovers,” Staley said. “Some of it was us, some of it was Texas. They took advantage of it every single time, no matter who caused it.”

Lee finished with 12 points, and it was the Texas role players who led the Longhorns.

Justice Carlton scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half, and Breya Cunningham had all eight of her points in the first half. Aaliyah Crump added seven points.

With that kind of production, it didn’t matter that Madison Booker and Rori Harmon were held in check for most of the game. Booker finished with 18 points, but had only 10 in the first three quarters. Harmon had eight points on 4-10 shooting.

South Carolina’s role players stepped up as well. Maddy McDaniel tied her career-high with 10 points and had three assists. Agot Makeer scored nine points, the most she has scored in two months. Alicia Tournebize contributed six points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes.

“I felt like we had some really good players today that stepped up for us,” Maryam Dauda said. “Ali stepped up, and she had a great game. Gotti stepped up, and she had a great game. We’re going to need them when we get to the NCAA Tournament.”

But South Carolina’s stars were unable to carry their normal load.

Edwards led South Carolina with 13 points, Ta’Niya Latson had just four points on 1-4 shooting, Tessa Johnson had eight points on 2-6 shooting, and Madina Okot had two points and five rebounds.

Raven Johnson had nine points and four assists, but also four turnovers.

Texas finished plus-five in turnover margin and plus-seven in points off turnovers. South Carolina shot just 47% while Texas shot 54% and was plus-nine in rebounds.

In their storied rivalry that dates back to 2016, when Schaefer was at Mississippi State, Schaefer had never beaten Staley in the postseason. He was 0-8, including losses in the 2017 National Championship game and 2025 Final Four.

All of the losses were by double figures, with an average margin of victory of 15.6 points.

Notes:

The All-Tournament team was MiLaysia Fulwiley, Cotie McMahon, Joyce Edwards, Raven Johnson, Madison Booker (MVP), Rori Harmon, and Justice Carlton. … Adhel Tac missed her ninth straight game. … Ayla McDowell did not play. … South Carolina wore its “Cocky” alternates. South Carolina also wore them against Texas in Las Vegas earlier this season. … Former Gamecocks Connor Shaw and Sania Feagin attended the game. Shaw sat a few seats over from comedian Wanda Sykes. … Dawn Staley’s outfit: Staley wore a black sweatshirt. … Announced attendance was 13,567, the single-session attendance record. Total attendance for the tournament was 74,038, which was also a record. … South Carolina now waits for Selection Sunday on March 15 to find out its NCAA Tournament bracket.