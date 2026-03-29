South Carolina women's basketball: Slowing down Olivia Miles is the Gamecocks' main objective

The strategy for beating TCU is simple and obvious: slow down point guard Olivia Miles. But executing that strategy is far more difficult.

Miles is a three-time All-American and the 2026 Big 12 Player of the Year. She averaged 19.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 48.8% from the floor. Miles has six triple-doubles this season, including one in the NCAA Tournament.

“Olivia Miles changes things for them,” Dawn Staley said. “I mean, she’s obviously a scorer, playmaker, so she can do a lot with the basketball. She definitely puts her players in positions of being able to probably do a little bit more than what they normally do because of her ability to pass the ball.”

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Miles began her career at Notre Dame, but transferred to TCU this offseason. Despite crossing paths with both teams in recent seasons, South Carolina has never faced Miles. There is no first-hand experience to draw on.

South Carolina has played other elite point guards, including in the Sweet 16 against Oklahoma’s Aaliyah Chavez. Raven Johnson was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, so she will be the primary defender on Miles. Johnson will, obviously, get the first shot at defending Miles.

“They’re two of the best point guards in college basketball. I think they’re two of the top five point guards in college basketball. They’re both old veterans that have been doing this at an elite level,” TCU coach Mark Campbell said. “They go about their games and they go about impacting winning differently, but they’re both incredible at what they do. So I’ve been able to watch Raven since high school way back in the day when I was at Oregon. Recruited her hard. Obviously didn’t land her. But she’s just a winner. It’s what she’s done her whole career. She had a tremendous game last night. But what a great match-up at the point guard position between those two players.”

This postseason, freshman Agot Makeer has emerged as Johnson’s successor as the defensive specialist. Of the two, the 5-9 Johnson is stronger and able to be physical with her opponents, while 6-1 Makeer is longer and quicker. Johnson also has a nearly 6-2 wingspan that helps her get steals and block shots.

“She’s really good at what she does,” Makeer said. “She can play make, and she’s a senior and she knows how to lead. And she’s been here before.”

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“She’s a great point guard,” Johnson said. “I think she don’t look just for herself. She looks for others. She knows how to assist to people. She knows where they like the ball. I think that’s what she does a really good job (of). But for us, it’s going to be a team effort — just different rotations on her, different looks, throwing different punches at her. And I think we’re going to practice that today.”

Dawn Staley has been drilling that message home from the moment South Carolina learned it would play TCU on Saturday afternoon. Johnson, Makeer, and whoever else pick up Miles on the perimeter isn’t going to stop her on every possession.

“A collective. It’s a collective,” Dawn Staley said. “I mean, obviously, we’ve got an elite defensive point guard in Raven Johnson, who I’m sure will want to match up with her. But you do it by committee, and you do it as a collective.”

That means all five players on the floor have to be locked in on the defensive side of the ball. As with any talented guard, the frontcourt players have to be ready to help in case Miles gets by the first defender.

The added challenge with Miles is that when she drives, she looks to pass as much as she looks to score. If Gamecock defenders rotate to help stop her penetration, someone else has to rotate to cover the shooters.

“Coach always says there has to be layers to our defense,” Joyce Edwards said. “If she gets past Raven, if she gets past Gotti, there has to be stunts, there has to be help, there has to be rotation. Now, the problem with that, is she’s such a great passer and she understands defenses that she’s looking to pass the ball. You just have to recover out to the shooters and stay in the play.”

Forward Marta Suarez was the main beneficiary of that against Virginia. She scored a career-high 33 points and hit 4-7 from three. Taylor Bigby was only 2-6 against Virginia, but she is normally a 39.4% three-point shooter. Donovan Hunet shoots just under 34% from three, and, although she doesn’t shoot many threes, Veronica Sheffey hits 34.2%.

“They’re very calculated and methodical in who they want to shoot the basketball, who they want to be playmakers, who they want to be spacers, and they do a really good job at sticking with that,” Staley said. “They play at a slower pace. They control the tempo. And somehow we need to speed that up, whether that’s through pressure or some other way of doing things. So we’re up for the challenge.”