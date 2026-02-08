South Carolina women's basketball: South Carolina hands Tennessee worst loss in program history

South Carolina handed Tennessee its worst loss in program history in a 93-50 beatdown.

South Carolina led by 15 at halftime and blew the game open in the second half. South Carolina scored the first 10 points of the half, all on layups. After a three-pointer by Talaysia Cooper, South Carolina scored the next nine points, again all on layups, until freshman Alicia Tournebize drilled a three-pointer.

The fourth quarter was even more lopsided. South Carolina scored the first 18 points, and Tennessee did not score until less than three minutes remained in the game.

In the second half, South Carolina shot 70.4% and held Tennessee to 18.8%. South Carolina outscored Tennessee 46-18.

Tennessee led 15-13 midway through the first quarter, but that was the end of the positives for the Lady Vols. South Carolina finished the first quarter on a 12-3 run, including five straight by Ta’Niya Latson to end the frame.

The Gamecocks turned to a 2-3 zone in the second quarter, and the rout was on. The Lady Vols shot 5-16 in the second quarter and 2-10 from three. The Gamecocks shot 8-11 and stretched the lead to 47-32 at the break.

