South Carolina women's basketball program has two teams ranked among best 15 squads ever

With South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley and her team headed to another national title contest, the Gamecocks will have a chance to win their fourth championship since 2016-17. During that span, no other program has won more than one.

If USC can pull off another win on Sunday, the 2025-26 team could again join the ranks of the best champions ever. Earlier this week, two previous editions of South Carolina title teams earned spots in The Sporting News‘ all-time rankings of the best teams in women’s basketball history.

According to The Sporting News‘ team, the 2021-22 Gamecocks and 2023-24 Gamecocks ranked No. 11 and No. 4, respectively.

You can see the entire list below.

2001-02 UConn Huskies 1997-98 Tennessee Lady Volunteers 2015-16 UConn Huskies 2023-24 South Carolina Gamecocks 1979-80 Old Dominion Monarchs 2011-12 Baylor Bears 2013-14 UConn Huskies 1994-95 UConn Huskies 1985-86 Texas Longhorns 2009-10 UConn Huskies 2021-22 South Carolina Gamecocks 1981-82 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 2008-09 UConn Huskies 2007-08 Tennessee Lady Volunteers 1983-84 Southern Cal Trojans

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At No. 11 overall, the 2021-22 South Carolina Gamecocks lost just two games by a combined three points. Aliyah Boston was the Naismith National Player of the Year and the National Defensive Player of the Year. After whipping UConn in the national title game, that USC team eventually put nine players in the WNBA. The season represented Staley’s second national championship at South Carolina.

At No. 4 overall, the 2023-24 Gamecock squad finished 38-0. The undefeated season is one of just ten since women’s basketball became an NCAA varsity sport. Kamilla Cardoso and Te-Hina Paopao were All-Americans, and Raven Johnson locked up superstar Caitlin Clark in the title game victory. It was South Carolina’s third and last time cutting down the nets.

South Carolina (2), Tennessee (2), and UConn (6) were the only programs with multiple teams on The Sporting News‘ list. With another win on Sunday against UCLA, perhaps the Gamecocks force their way onto the list once again.