South Carolina women's basketball puts three in The Sporting News' WNBA top 10

With the WNBA season beginning this weekend, preseason lists and award predictions have headlined the women’s basketball world. When The Sporting News released its ranking of the top 30 overall players in the W, South Carolina women’s basketball products earned four spots. Three of them came in the top 10.

A’ja Wilson, Allisha Gray, Aliyah Boston, and Kamilla Cardoso were the former Gamecocks on author David Suggs’ list. The four Dawn Staley disciples made up one group of just three schools that placed four players on the list, joining the UConn Huskies and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

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As expected, Wilson slotted in at the top overall spot on the list. As the No. 1 player in the league, she recently earned the most votes from WNBA general managers as the favorite to win another MVP award. Wilson’s Las Vegas Aces squad is also the top contender for the 2026 WNBA championship. Another big-time season will only strengthen her already impressive case as the sport’s GOAT.

Gray was next on the list, coming in at No. 7. She had her best year as a pro in 2025, earning her third All-Star Game selection. She also claimed a spot on the All-WNBA first team. Gray’s Atlanta Dream are an emerging title contender in the Eastern Conference.

No. 9 belongs to Aliyah Boston. Another top-three Eastern Conference challenger with the Dream and the New York Liberty, the Indiana Fever have one of the most exciting teams in the W, and Boston is a big reason why. Her two-way ability down low means she will likely be a WNBA All-Star for the fourth time in four years.

Chicago Sky post player Kamilla Cardoso is the next Gamecock on the list. At No. 27, she hopes to build off the improvement she showed in 2025. The 6-7 star is one of the top emerging posts in the WNBA and should be in for a strong season.