Steve Spurrier predicts South Carolina women's basketball will be "competing for the national championship" once again

Virtually all Gamecock fans know Steve Spurrier as the winningest coach in South Carolina football history. However, not everyone who loves USC knows that Spurrier is a big fan of the South Carolina women’s basketball program. He roots for Dawn Staley’s team and is a routine viewer of their games.

Demonstrating his place amongst the FAMs, on Monday of this week, the Head Ball Coach made an appearance on the Another Dooley Noted Podcast, a Florida Gators show hosted by Pat Dooley, wearing a garnet shirt with “Carolina” across the front. As Spurrier said himself, he wore the shirt in celebration of the Gamecock women’s big win over the Tennessee Lady Volunteers over the weekend.

Sitting in front of memorabilia at his restaurant, Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille, he said unprompted (and with a sly smile), “I wore this South Carolina shirt—Dawn Staley and her women’s basketball team beat Tennessee yesterday by the most any Tennessee team has ever lost by.” The HBC was correct, as the 43-point beatdown was the worst loss in Tennessee women’s basketball history.

After the big win, Spurrier also made sure to give his prediction for how the rest of the South Carolina season will play out: “It’s only one game, and they’ve got to get back down off that. But they’ll do that,” Spurrier said confidently. “And they’ll be competing for the national championship, probably with UConn,” he predicted.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball!

The longtime football coach made a pretty solid women’s basketball prediction. In the most recent projections from ESPN’s Charlie Creme, both the Gamecocks and Huskies were listed as one-seeds. On Tuesday, the bracketologist projected UConn as the top overall seed (Fort Worth) and South Carolina as the fourth No. 1 seed (Sacramento).

If Creme’s prognostication holds up, the South Carolina-UConn rivalry could renew in the Final Four. If the Gamecocks push ahead to become the overall three or two, then the two teams couldn’t meet before the national championship. The powerhouse programs have met in the title game twice before, splitting the two matchups.

As the head football coach in Columbia, Spurrier had a first-hand look at Staley’s efforts to rebuild the Gamecocks. He was in his third year with the Gamecocks when Staley first donned garnet and black in the 2008-2009 season. He witnessed South Carolina transition from SEC basement-dweller to emerging national power. Then, shortly after his retirement, USC broke through for its first of three national titles.

Spurrier and his wife, Jerri, visit Columbia often, and when they make the trip during the winter, they try to catch a game at Colonial Life Arena.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Following his praise of Coach Staley and the Gamecocks, Spurrier admitted that he was proud of something else South Carolina-related, too.

“They’re putting me in the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame,” he beamed.

Even so, Spurrier quickly turned the conversation back to Staley’s team. He and Dooley discussed how Staley built the Gamecocks “from scratch” and should be bound for yet another Final Four this season.

The road to providing Spurrier right continues on Saturday in a top-10 showdown as South Carolina (24-2, 10-1 SEC) will be in Baton Rouge for a date with the LSU Tigers (22-3, 8-3 SEC).

College GameDay will be in town for the matchup. The Gamecocks have won 17 times in a row against the Bayou Bengals. They will go for 18 with an 8:30 p.m. tip-off. ABC will handle the national broadcast, while the ESPN app and ESPN+ stream the contest.