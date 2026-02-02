South Carolina women's basketball: Sunday evening availability report

South Carolina expects to be without two players against Texas A&M, according to Sunday night’s availability report.

South Carolina finished the Auburn game on Thursday without Ta’Niya Latson and Agot Makeer, and both are listed as OUT.

Ta’Niya Latson had five points and two rebounds in 16 minutes, but did not play in the second half. Dawn Staley said Latson was not feeling well, and they decided to hold her out.

Agot Makeer made her second consecutive start in place of Madina Okot. Makeer converted a three-point play early in the game, but appeared to fall on her left hip. She stayed in the game for a few minutes, but her movement became increasingly hampered with each trip down the court.

Makeer went to the locker room area when she checked out. She later returned to the bench with some sort of wrap on her hip. Staley said she would be evaluated when the team returned to Columbia.

Earlier this season, Makeer missed five games while in concussion protocol.

South Carolina did not have normal media availability in advance of the Texas A&M game due to the weather in Columbia, so Sunday’s availability report was the first update since postgame on Thursday.

Out of 23 games this season, South Carolina has started just nine games with its full roster, and finished just six games with everyone available.

Texas A&M did not list anyone on its availability report.