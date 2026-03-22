South Carolina women's basketball: Sunday media day schedule

Sunday is the second round media day for South Carolina and Southern Cal. Here is the schedule for the day’s events.

Throughout the day, updates will be posted on the GamecockCentral Women’s Basketball Forum.

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Press Conferences

The press conference sessions consist of two parts: a formal press conference with the head coach and players, and an open locker room with players.

(All times Eastern)

1:25 pm – Southern Cal

2:15 pm – South Carolina

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Practice

The first 15 minutes of each practice session are open to the media. All practices are closed to the public. The first 15 minutes typically consist of little more than stretching and some warmup drills (South Carolina almost always does a three-on-three fast break drill).

(All times Eastern)

Noon – South Carolina

2:15 pm – Southern Cal