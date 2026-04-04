South Carolina women's basketball: Super Saturday Schedule
Final Four Super Saturday is today, a day of press conferences, open practices and fan activities. Get the full schedule of events.
Throughout the day, updates will be posted on the GamecockCentral Women’s Basketball Forum.
Time zones are still confusing, so please be patient if I get mixed up.
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Coach Press Conferences
Both head coaches hold a formal press conference.
(All times Eastern)
2:45 pm – South Carolina
5:55 pm – UCLA
Player Press Conferences
One player will hold a formal press conference. Four other players hold separate, informal press conferences.
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(All times Eastern)
2:05 pm – South Carolina
4:20 pm – UCLA
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Practices
Saturday’s practices are open to the public. Doors open at noon local time. Although they are called practices, these are purely for entertainment. The teams hold a real practice off-site at another time during the day.
(All times Eastern)
4:00 pm – South Carolina
5:10 pm – UCLA
Fan Events
(All Times Local)
Tourney Town – 9:00 am, Phoenix Convention Center
Four It All Fest – 9:00 am, Canyon on Third Street
Super Saturday Concert – 6:00 pm, Hance Park
Championship Game
(All times Eastern)
3:30 pm – #1 South Carolina vs #1 UCLA