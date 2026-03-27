South Carolina women's basketball: Sweet 16 Media Day schedule

The Sacramento host site held its first media day on Thursday for the Sacramento Regional 2, which plays its Sweet 16 games later on Friday. For South Carolina and the Sacramento Regional 4, media day begins today.

Throughout the day, updates will be posted on the GamecockCentral Women’s Basketball Forum.

Time zones are still confusing, so please be patient if I get mixed up.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

Press Conferences

The press conference sessions consist of three parts: a formal press conference with the head coach, a formal press conference with two players, and an open locker room with players.

(All times Eastern)

11:05 – 11:20 am – Oklahoma coach

11:25 – 11:40 am – Oklahoma players

12:15 – 12:30 pm – South Carolina coach

12:35 – 12:50 pm – South Carolina players

3:50 – 4:05 pm – Virginia coach

4:10 – 4:25 pm – Virginia players

5:00 – 5:15 pm – TCU coach

5:20 – 5:35 pm – TCU players

Open Locker Room availability

All available players are expected to be present for the open locker room sessions. These are informal interviews, so there are no updates during the session or “complete” records.

(All times Eastern)

11:20 am – Oklahoma

12:30 pm – South Carolina

4:05 pm – Virginia

5:15 pm – TCU

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Practice

The first 15 minutes of each practice session are open to the media. All practices are closed to the public. The first 15 minutes typically consist of little more than stretching and some warmup drills (South Carolina almost always does a three-on-three fast break drill).

(All times Eastern)

11:05 am – South Carolina

12:15 pm – Oklahoma practice

3:50 pm – TCU practice

5:00 pm – Virginia practice