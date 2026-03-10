South Carolina women's basketball guard named finalist for national award

On Tuesday, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced the finalists for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale award. South Carolina women’s basketball senior guard Ta’Niya Latson made the cut.

Given annually, the Ann Meyers-Drysdale award goes to the top shooting guard in women’s college basketball.

For South Carolina, Latson is second on the team in scoring (behind Joyce Edwards) and second on the team in assists (behind Raven Johnson). She is also second on the team in steals (behind Edwards).

Following an offseason transfer from Florida State, Latson has improved her defense and efficiency on offense.

Former Gamecock Zia Cooke won the 2022-2023 edition of the Ann Meyers-Drysdale award.

Latson earned All-SEC Second Team honors this season after ranking among the league’s top 20 in five different categories. She is second on the team in scoring and assists, despite missing five games due to injury. Her 14.3 points per game rank 17th in the SEC, and she is eighth in the league with a career-best .493 field goal percentage. She is fourth in the league with a 2.32 assist-to-turnover ratio with 3.5 assists per game, and her .783 free throw percentage ranks ninth. Defensively, she is 14th in the SEC with 1.7 steals per game.

In her career, Latson has been among the nation’s high-volume scorers, and this season, added efficiency to her game. Over her four college seasons, she averages 20.6 points on 45.5 percent shooting to go along with 3.8 assists per game. Her overall field goal percentage this season is a career high as are her 1.03 points per possession and 1.15 points per scoring attempt.

2026 Ann Meyers-Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award Finalists

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Azzi Fudd, UConn

Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU

Gianna Kneepkens, UCLA

Ta’Niya Latson, South Carolina