South Carolina women's basketball guard makes Ann Meyers Drysdale Award midseason top 10 list

South Carolina women’s basketball senior Ta’Niya Latson has earned a spot on the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award’s midseason top 10 list. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, in partnership with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), announced the news on Tuesday.

Each year, the Meyers Drysdale Award (named for Hall of Fame guard Ann Meyers Drysdale) goes to college basketball’s top shooting guard. Latson has certainly been that this season for the Gamecocks.

Despite battling through some injuries, Latson has averaged 15.2 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game across 20 games this season.

In her first year in Columbia, Latson has improved her overall defense and her off-ball work on offense. As a scorer, her efficiency numbers are also up. For the season, the All-American is shooting 49.3% from the field, 39.2% from the 3-point arc, and 81% from the free throw line.

The Meyers Drysdale list will shrink to five in March before a final announcement around the Final Four.

From the South Carolina Athletics release:

An AP Preseason All-America selection, Latson is on every national player of the year watch list this season. Ranking 15th in the SEC in scoring 15.2 points per game, she is seventh in field goal percentage, hitting 49.3 percent, including 39.2 percent from 3-point range – both of which are career-high numbers. Her most efficient scoring season of her career includes 1.05 points per possession and 1.18 points per shot attempt.

Latson is among the SEC’s best in a number of other categories as well. Her 3.7 assist per game rank 15th in the league and add another 8.4 points per game to the team, meaning that between her scoring and assists, she has her hands on 26.4 percent of the Gamecocks’ offense. She is fifth in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.24. Her .810 free throw percentage ranks eighth in the league, and her 1.75 steals are 15th.

In mid-March, the Midseason Top 10 list will be narrowed to just five, and in late-March, five finalists will be presented to Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, which will select the winner. The selection committees are composed of top women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in both of the remaining rounds starting on Fri., Feb. 6, at hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

The winner of the 2026 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the four other members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional Awards being presented include Nancy Lieberman Award (Point Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward), Katrina McClain Award (Power Forward) and Lisa Leslie Award (Center).

No. 3/3 South Carolina hosts two home games this week with Mississippi State coming to Colonial Life Arena on Thu., Feb. 5, and No. 19/17 Tennessee visiting on Sun., Feb. 8.

2026 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Midseason Top 10

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Azzi Fudd, UConn

Delaney Gibb, BYU

Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU

Gianna Kneepkens, UCLA

Ta’Niya Latson, South Carolina

Tajianna Roberts, Louisville

Taliah Scott, Baylor

Syla Swords, Michigan

Rachel Ullstrom, Richmond