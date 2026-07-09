South Carolina women's basketball: Ta'Niya Latson joins another former Gamecock

Former Gamecock Ta’Niya Latson was without a team for barely 48 hours. Just two days after being waived by Los Angeles, Latson was signed to a developmental contract by Las Vegas.

Signing Latson was one of a series of moves Las Vegas made this week.

First, the Aces waived talented-but-troubled guard Chennedy Carter. Then they signed forward Justine Pissott. Pissott, a rookie from Vanderbilt, had been with Indiana on a developmental contract. She gives the Aces additional frontcourt depth, especially after A’ja Wilson has missed the last three games with an ankle injury.

On Wednesday, the Aces added Latson, the first developmental player Las Vegas has signed this season. Latson can only be active for 12 games, but she can provide some guard depth with Carter gone and Dana Evans still out with an injury.

The Sparks selected Latson in the second round of the 2026 WNBA Draft with their first pick. At the time, Los Angeles called Latson the steal of the draft and predicted she would be a significant part of the rotation.

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“Our draft model and everything had her a lot higher than 20,” coach Lynne Roberts said after the draft. “We were excited that she was still there. She can shoot it. She’s great in transition. She can get to the basket. And something that we really needed, and we’re excited about, is her defense.”

The Sparks tried to play Latson at point guard, but Latson struggled with the transition. In 10 games, she averaged 1.8 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.0 minutes.

Injuries, especially to star Kelsey Plum, forced Los Angeles to change its plans. On June 20, Los Angeles waived former Gamecock Sania Feagin to make room for guard Kiana Williams. Feagin was later signed to a developmental contract by Portland.

Then, with Plum out for four to six weeks, Los Angeles has had to play more experienced players over young projects.

Los Angeles waived Latson to make room for developmental player Kate Martin. Martin, a third-year player, had already appeared in 10 games. As a developmental player, Martin could only be active for 12 games before Los Angeles would have to convert her to a standard contract or release her.

After announcing Latson had been waived, Roberts said Los Angeles would like to bring her back on a developmental contract. Either Los Angeles waited too long to make an offer, or Latson opted to go to Las Vegas.