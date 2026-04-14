South Carolina women's basketball: Ta'Niya Latson picked by Los Angeles

Ta’Niya Latson was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks with the 20th #overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft on Monday night.

Latson was a projected first-round pick, but slid into the second round. However, the Sparks need more perimeter playmaking, so it is a good fit for Latson. She also gets to learn from Kelsey Plum, another elite college scorer who had to diversify her game in the WNBA.

Latson was the third Gamecock selected on Monday night and became the 25th Gamecock selected in the WNBA Draft.

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Latson was invited to attend the WNBA Draft in New York along with teammates Raven Johnson and Madina Okot. All were projected to be first-round draft picks.

Latson played at Florida State for the first three seasons of her college career and led the nation in scoring as a junior. She transferred to South Carolina for her senior season to play with her high school teammate and best friend, Raven Johnson, and be more prepared for the WNBA.

Latson’s scoring average dropped by 10 points, but she learned to do more than score. She became a better defender and point guard, but never forgot how to put the ball in the basket. Latson averaged 14.1 points, 3.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.7 steals last season.

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Latson was at her best in the NCAA Tournament, scoring 28 points against Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 and notching a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double against UConn in the Final Four. She went 10-10 from the free throw line in both games.

The 2026 WNBA Draft is the first draft under the new CBA. Previously, first-round draft picks made about $78,000. Second and third-round picks made less than $70,000.

This year, first-round picks will all make at least $289,133 as rookies, more than last season’s supermax contracts were worth. As the fifth pick in the second round, Latson is slated to sign a four-year contract worth $1,234,790. It will pay her $270,000 this year and increase each year.