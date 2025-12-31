South Carolina women's basketball: Ta'Niya Latson update

South Carolina senior guard Ta’Niya Latson will not play against Alabama in the Gamecocks’ SEC opener. Dawn Staley made the announcement after practice on Wednesday.

“No practice today, won’t play tomorrow,” Staley said. She added that she doesn’t know if Latson will be available Sunday at Florida. “We’ll take it day-by-day. I’m hoping, I’m praying. If not, we’ve got to keep going.”

The official SEC availability report comes out at 8:00 pm ET on Wednesday and Latson is expected to be the only Gamecock on it. Incoming forward Alicia Tournebize has not joined the team yet, but Staley said, “I don’t know, maybe,” when asked if Tournebize could be active on Sunday.

Latson is averaging 16.9 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals. She is shooting 51.9% from the floor and 41.7% from three, both career-highs. She is South Carolina’s second-leading scorer and a crucial part of its transition game.

Latson was injured against Providence when she was driving for a transition layup with 4:18 left in the half. It was unclear on replays if Latson stepped on the defender’s foot or simply took a wrong step, but as she tried to go up for the layup, Latson lost her balance and fell, immediately grabbing her foot in pain.

Dawn Staley and trainer Craig Oates rushed out to check on her. They helped her up, but Latson was unable to put any weight on her foot as she was helped to the locker room.

“She’s got an ankle sprain, for right now. Knock on wood,” Staley said in a post-game interview on the SEC Network.

Later in her postgame media session, Staley said Latson would be reevaluated on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

“She’s smiling. She got treatment all second half and just walked out,” Staley said. “I think we’ll look at her (Monday).”

Of its 14 games this season, South Carolina has started just five with all 10 players, and finished just three games with all 10.

Freshman guard Agot Makeer returned on Sunday after missing five games while in concussion protocol. That gave South Carolina all 10 players for just over 15 minutes of game time.

Maddy McDaniel (four games), Madina Okot (one game), and Tessa Johnson (one game) have also missed time with injuries or illnesses.

South Carolina has one reinforcement coming in 6-7 French forward Alicia Tournebize, who signed with the Gamecocks on December 22. She plans to join the team immediately, but her arrival is being held up while all of her documentation is processed.