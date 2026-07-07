South Carolina women's basketball: Ta'Niya Latson waived, but could be brought back

Former Gamecock guard Ta’Niya Latson was waived on Monday, but she may not be without a team for long.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Sparks announced they had waived Latson. The Sparks selected Latson in the second round of the 2026 WNBA Draft with their first pick.

At the time, Los Angeles called Latson the steal of the draft and predicted she would be a significant part of the rotation.

“Our draft model and everything had her a lot higher than 20,” coach Lynne Roberts said after the draft. “We were excited that she was still there. She can shoot it. She’s great in transition. She can get to the basket. And something that we really needed, and we’re excited about, is her defense.”

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The Sparks tried to play Latson at point guard, but Latson struggled with the transition. In 10 games, she averaged 1.8 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.0 minutes.

Injuries, especially to star Kelsey Plum, have forced Los Angeles to change its plans. On June 20, Los Angeles waived former Gamecock Sania Feagin to make room for guard Kiana Williams. Feagin was later signed to a developmental contract by Portland.

Now, with Plum out for an extended period, Los Angeles has had to play more experienced players over young projects.

Los Angeles waived Latson to make room for developmental player Kate Martin. Martin, a third-year guard, had already appeared in 10 games. As a developmental player, Martin could only be active for 12 games before Los Angeles would have to convert her to a standard contract or release her.

Latson may not be gone for long, however. If she clears waivers, Roberts said Los Angeles would like to bring Latson back on a developmental contract. If that happens, Latson and Martin would have essentially switched places.